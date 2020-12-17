 

BioCardia Announces Positive DSMB Review and Recommendation to Continue Phase III Pivotal CardiAMP Heart Failure Study as Designed

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
17.12.2020, 14:30  |  35   |   |   

SAN CARLOS, Calif., Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioCardia (Nasdaq: BCDA), a leader in the development of comprehensive solutions for cardiovascular regenerative therapies, today announced that the independent Data Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB) has completed its prespecified data review for the Phase III pivotal CardiAMP Heart Failure Trial. The DSMB based its review on all available data for the 86 patients enrolled in the trial, including 60 randomized patients who have reached their one-year follow-up. The DSMB performed a risk-benefit assessment, indicated no safety concerns, and recommended that the study continue as designed.

“I am delighted with the positive recommendation from the distinguished CardiAMP DSMB to continue this important study,” said BioCardia CEO Peter Altman, PhD. “The successful risk-benefit review is a testament to the dedication of the many CardiAMP investigators and clinical teams at leading institutions across the U.S. The DSMB was able to review the primary efficacy data from twice as many patients at one-year follow-up as were available in our Phase II study to arrive at their positive recommendation, with no change or action required. We believe that the DSMB recommendation further enhances the probability of our clinical cell therapy program becoming a valuable therapy for millions of patients suffering from cardiac disease.”

“In addition to the DSMB report, we are enthusiastic about the significant momentum we are seeing in CardiAMP HF Trial enrollment, with a dozen patients currently in the pipeline for randomization. The trial is also generating compelling data on the high CD34+ cell dosage being studied that we intend to submit to an upcoming scientific conference or journal for publication,” Altman added.

The ongoing multi-center, double-blinded, randomized (3:2), controlled pivotal CardiAMP Heart Failure Trial is expected to enroll 260 patients at up to 40 centers nationwide. The trial’s primary endpoint is an outcomes composite score based on a three-tiered Finkelstein-Schoenfeld (FS) hierarchical analysis, an established outcomes design that has been used in other leading heart failure programs. The FS procedure is a ranked analysis that first compares each subject to each other subject for occurrence of first-tier events (time to death, in this case) and then compares patient outcomes for subsequent tiers. The tiers, starting with the most serious events, would be (1) all-cause death, including cardiac death equivalents such as heart transplant or left ventricular assist device placement, ordered by time to event; (2) non-fatal Major Adverse Coronary and Cerebrovascular Events (MACCE), excluding those deemed procedure-related occurring within the first seven days post-procedure (heart failure hospitalization, stroke or myocardial infarction), ordered by time to event; and (3) change from baseline in Six Minute Walk Distance at 12 months. Data submitted to the DSMB provided the group with visibility into the risks and benefits of the trial at its primary endpoint.

Seite 1 von 3


BioCardia Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

BioCardia Announces Positive DSMB Review and Recommendation to Continue Phase III Pivotal CardiAMP Heart Failure Study as Designed SAN CARLOS, Calif., Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - BioCardia (Nasdaq: BCDA), a leader in the development of comprehensive solutions for cardiovascular regenerative therapies, today announced that the independent Data Safety Monitoring Board …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Algernon CEO and CSO to Discuss COVID-19 Interim Data Results Featured on BioPub Webcast Hosted by ...
Luckin Coffee Reaches Settlement with U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
NIO Inc. Announces Completion of Offering of 68,000,000 American Depositary Shares
Pure Extracts Technologies Corp. Announces Special Warrant Offering
Galane Gold Provides an Update on Its Galaxy Property and Announces that it has Initiated Phase 2 ...
Alamos Gold’s Island Gold Mine Continues Its Track Record of Creating Value for All Stakeholders
Silvercorp Publishes Inaugural Sustainability Report
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Applauds Canadian Government's Introduction of a New Hydrogen ...
Nokia appoints Nishant Batra as Chief Strategy and Technology Officer and member of the Nokia Group ...
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Bombardier erhält von den VBZ in der Schweiz den Zuschlag für 40 weitere FLEXITY-Trams in Zürich
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten erste U.S.-Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff
Brookfield Renewable Announces Normal Course Issuer Bids for Units and Exchangeable Shares
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen neue Daten zur Immunantwort nach Impfung mit ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap to take advantage of California’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard Carbon Credit Program
Plug Power Expands Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Solutions into Walmart eCommerce Applications
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16.12.20
BioCardia, Inc. Announces $10.5 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-The-Market Under Nasdaq Rules
15.12.20
BioCardia, Inc. Announces $8.5 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-The-Market Under Nasdaq Rules [Revised]
14.12.20
BioCardia, Inc. Announces $8.5 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-The-Market Under Nasdaq Rules
14.12.20
BioCardia Anticipates DSMB Feedback on Interim Data From Pivotal Phase 3 CardiAMP Heart Failure Trial
01.12.20
BioCardia Reports Published Study Showing Helix Biotherapeutic Delivery System Used in CardiAMP Phase III Heart Failure Trial Has Fewest Adverse Events Among Competitive Delivery Systems

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16.12.20
12
Biocardia (MKAP 24Mil $) Cash 11 Mil$ Cardiac Cell Therapy