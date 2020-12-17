XpresSpa Group Announces Partnership with United Airlines for COVID-19 Testing with XpresCheck Testing Facilities

NEW YORK and CHICAGO, Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XpresSpa Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: XSPA) (“XpresSpa” or the “Company”), a health and wellness company, today announced its XpresCheck subsidiary had entered into a national agreement with United Airlines to offer COVID-19 testing services starting with Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) and Denver International Airport (DEN). Beginning Monday, December 21, XpresCheck will support direct flights to Hawaii creating air bridges between more airports and vacation destinations, so travelers can return to safer travel during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are very pleased to support United’s efforts to provide their customers with more testing options to meet their destination entry requirements with our easy rapid molecular testing protocol and convenient on-site testing facilities,” said Doug Satzman, XpresSpa Group’s chief executive officer. "Our partnership with United Airlines will start with select flights to Hawaii in two major hub airports and expand to additional cities as our plans continue to develop.”

XpresCheck will provide pre-travel testing on-site with rapid molecular testing services to individuals, in order to detect the active presence of the COVID-19 virus and reduce the risk of spreading the virus. Passengers who are found to test positive from a rapid test are informed that they must exit the airport and self-isolate per CDC guidelines, along with anyone whom they are traveling with. As more destinations mandate testing requirements, partnerships between airport testing facilities and airlines will continue to pave the way to restoring traveler confidence and safety in 2021.

“United was the first to offer a customer COVID-19 testing program and we continue to lead the way in providing greater accessibility to more testing options,” said Toby Enqvist, chief customer officer. “Our partnership with XpresCheck represents another way we can continue to meet our customers’ needs and contribute to creating the safest travel experience possible.”

United's shared purpose is "Connecting People. Uniting the World." For more information, visit united.com, follow @United on Twitter and Instagram or connect on Facebook. The common stock of United's parent, United Airlines Holdings, Inc., is traded on the Nasdaq under the symbol "UAL".