Ehave, Inc. Issues CEO Letter to Stockholders, Reports on Significant Progress and Outlook for 2021

Over the course of 2020, Ehave, Inc. has made significant progress in advancing our strategic plan and hit many milestones in our journey. From a corporate standpoint, we are a fully reporting company with the SEC. We have applied for OTCQB registration and anticipate filing with the Canadian Securities Exchange by the end of the year. The combined efforts of our management team, Board of Directors, and medical advisory board has resulted in many accomplishments including the following highlights:

Ehave expanded its psychedelic mental health platform to better serve researchers and clinicians, while also allowing patients to take more control over their psychedelic medical records. The Ehave Dashboard is a data driven platform that has been strategically developed to provide better communication among medical practitioners and health care providers. The aggregation of data and information into one application has proven effective in streamlining the health process for both patients and providers. The cloud based platform can deliver critical features and capabilities to healthcare providers, all while enabling seamless integrations with everything from electronic health records (EHRs) to telehealth providers to psychedelic researchers and clinicians. The Ehave Dashboard has been developed through years of testing with mental healthcare professionals at one of Canada’s largest hospitals. In addition to providing better outcomes, the proprietary platform allows individuals to take control of their physical and mental health. 2020 marked a first for our Company as our data platform allowed patients to access innovative treatments to mental health by providing clinicians and pharmaceutical companies with data that will make the provision of care more readily available.

Ehave will utilize its Dashboard and digital technologies to assist psychedelic medicine companies in the creation of the new paradigm in how mental health is treated. Ehave target patients, doctors, and researchers to help them quickly authenticate or release personal, verified data and give more control in situations where trust cannot be compromised. By utilizing blockchain technology, Ehave can offer its medical partners an opportunity to lower their administration costs by up to 90%.