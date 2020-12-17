 

Cemtrex Launches Next Generation SmartDesk for Laptop Users

State-of-the-Art SmartDesk Connect  Includes 4K UHD Monitors, Sit-Stand Desk, Ergonomic Tabletop & Built-In Wireless Phone Charger

Brooklyn, NY, Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  — Cemtrex Inc. (NASDAQ: CETX, CETXP, CETXW), a technology company driving innovation in Internet of Things (IoT), security, machine vision & artificial intelligence, and augmented & virtual reality, today unveiled its new SmartDesk, the SmartDesk Connect. The SmartDesk Connect is an advanced workstation that includes 4K UHD monitors, a sit-stand desk, ergonomic tabletop, with built-in wireless phone charger, all powered by a user’s laptop when connected to the SmartDesk.

The product is an evolution of the Company’s original SmartDesk, which is an advanced workstation that includes a powerful Windows 10 machine. This new SmartDesk Connect provides much of the same features but allows users to use their own laptop instead of a built-in PC. This allows the product to work with both Windows and MacOS.

The Company is expected to start taking orders on the product in January and shipping of units planned to start approximately four to eight weeks thereafter. The Company will be manufacturing the SmartDesk Connect in New York, from imported parts. The SmartDesk Connect will be available for purchase at $2299, with shipping and installation included.

To learn more about SmartDesk Connect, watch the SmartDesk Connect video here.

“Today is an important milestone for Cemtrex as we launch our next generation SmartDesk that encompasses new capabilities for today’s enterprise and retail consumers,” said Cemtrex’s CEO, Saagar Govil. “Now more than ever in today’s Covid-19 landscape, delivering a Mac and Windows  agnostic solution, whether for remote workers to bolster their home office setup or for enterprises looking to modernize their work environment, is paramount and something that our customers have expressed an interest in. I am also happy to report that the SmartDesk Connect will be made in the USA and we are proud to bring additional jobs to the NYC Metro area in the months and years to come,” concluded Govil.

About Cemtrex

Cemtrex, Inc. (CETX) is a leading multi-industry technology company that is driving innovation in markets such as Internet of Things (IoT), Augmented and Virtual Reality (AR & VR), and Artificial Intelligence and Computer Vision (AI & CV) in a wide range of sectors, including consumer products, industrial manufacturing, digital applications, and intelligent security & surveillance systems.
www.cemtrex.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements relating to the closing of the offering, gross proceeds from the offering, our new product offerings, expected use of proceeds, or any proposed fundraising activities.  These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in or implied by such forward looking statements.  Statements made herein are as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as of any subsequent date. These risks and uncertainties are discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” contained in our Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.  All information in this press release is as of the date of the release and we undertake no duty to update this information unless required by law. 


CONTACT: Investor Relations
Chris Tyson
Executive Vice President – MZ North America
Direct: 949-491-8235
CETX@mzgroup.us
www.mzgroup.us



Disclaimer

