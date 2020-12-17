Safe-T Partners with Edvance Technology HK for the Resale of its ZoneZero VPN Solution in Hong Kong and Macau

HERZLIYA, Israel, Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Safe-T Group Ltd. (NASDAQ, TASE: SFET), a provider of Secure Access solutions for on-premise and hybrid cloud environments, today announced it has partnered with Edvance Technology (Hong Kong) Limited, a leading value-added distributor of cybersecurity solutions in Hong Kong, to expand its global presence with the resale of its ZoneZero VPN Solution in Hong Kong and Macau.

According to Frost & Sullivan Report, Edvance Technology HK was the largest value-added distributor in terms of revenue for the IT Security Solutions industry locally in 2018

Safe-T’s ZoneZero VPN revolutionizes secure access by introducing Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) to existing VPN infrastructures. Part of the ZoneZero Perimeter Access Orchestration suite, ZoneZero VPN provides application-layer policy monitoring and enforcement, integration of Multi-factor Authentication (MFA) to any application or service, and true separation of the data plane and control plane - all on top of a client's existing infrastructure.

"We are excited to announce our latest partnership with Edvance Technology HK, deliverer of top-notch cybersecurity solutions in Hong Kong. We believe that our innovative ZoneZero VPN solution will fit Edvance Technology's customer profile and their commitment to supply the market with the latest cybersecurity solutions," said Avi Rubinstein, Safe-T’s Chief Business Officer. "As VPNs have stood the test of time, ZoneZero VPN provides ideal solutions allowing organizations to continue to benefit from everything their VPNs have to offer while implementing zero trust and secure access."

“Safe-T offers extensive enrichment surpassing currently available cybersecurity access measures over networks. Network Security is one of the key cybersecurity focused domains of Edvance and we are always seeking partnerships that would further enhance the solution completeness. Safe-T’s products on their own would already significantly augment the current setup of most corporate networks and we see immediate market benefits, especially during the current climate where remote working is rapidly becoming the norm of working life. More importantly, Edvance also sees Safe-T complementing us in moving towards delivering network security completeness,” said Mr. Francis Lee, CEO, Edvance Technology (Hong Kong) Limited.