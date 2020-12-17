 

Cybin Inc. (NEO CYBN) Acquisition, Three-Pillar Approach Reason for Optimistic MDD Outlook

NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWireCybin Inc. (NEO: CYBN) today announces its placement in an editorial published by NetworkNewsWire ("NNW"), one of 50+ trusted brands within the InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company for private and public entities.

To view the full publication, “Hope on the Horizon: Psychedelics Offer Potential for Transforming Mental Health Treatments,” please visit: https://nnw.fm/RTJ3w

More than 700 million people worldwide are affected with some form of mental illness, addiction or eating disorder, representing about 13% of total disease burden. In reality, the worldwide picture is a bit murky, considering the high frequency of nondiagnosis as well as lack of treatment, even in the most developed countries. Advances in medicine to treat these conditions of the brain have been elusive, as conventional drugs that treat symptoms and not underlying causes remain the most popular.

There are reasons to be optimistic about the future, though, underscored by increased research activity surrounding psychedelics. This is the area of focus for Cybin Inc. (NEO: CYBN), which this week acquired Adelia Therapeutics, a transformational move that broadened addressable indications in its pipeline and strengthened its scientific team. Cybin has a three-pillar approach, its initial sights set on treating major depression disorder (MDD) now expanded to address additional indication as well through innovative psychedelic therapeutics development and unique delivery technologies.

About Cybin Inc.

Cybin is a mushroom life-science company advancing psychedelic and nutraceutical-based products. The company expects to launch psilocybin-based products in jurisdictions where the substance is not prohibited. Simultaneously, the company is structuring and supporting clinical studies across North America and other regions through strategic academic and institutional partnerships.
For more information about the company, visit www.Cybin.com

