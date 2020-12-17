Why the Epic Rise of Influencers is Leading to Big Business

FN Media Group Presents Microsmallcap.com Market Commentary

NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- It's no secret that video consumption has taken off in 2020. Daily online content consumption has skyrocketed since the start of the pandemic, doubling on average from 3 hours 17 minutes to 6 hours 59 minutes. The growth of short-form video production and consumption has also caused a shift in the way advertisers do business, offering a lucrative opportunity for influencers of all sizes, the platforms they use and the companies that represent them. Alphabet's (NASDAQ: GOOG) YouTube has seen exponential audience interest growth, leading to a 32% increase in ad revenue. Microblogging network Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) has been building out its Twitter Live feature and recently launched Fleets, while Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) introduced its new Spotlight feature to compete with TikTok. Even Microsoft Corp.'s (NASDAQ: MSFT) LinkedIn is getting in on the video marketing action. Then, there are media tech companies like BBTV Corp. (TSX: BBTV), that are focused on helping content creators of all sizes, as well as brands and marketers, grow their audiences and generate income.

Global media tech company BBTV has hit several milestones in 2020 and is showing no signs of slowing in 2021. Since the beginning of the year, BBTV has also completed the largest TSX IPO with a sole female founder and CEO, achieved record revenue, launched an app that became that #1 Family Game on the US Apple iOS App Store, and increased its global footprint with 121 billion views in Q3 of this year. Perhaps most impressively of all, in Q3 2020, BBTV reported a record CA$120.7 million in revenue, which was an increase of 31% year-over-year, or CA$28.3 million.

The Inevitable Shift Toward Influencer Marketing

Brands turning to influencers to sell their products isn't anything new, but they've had to change their approach in recent years. Along with using high-profile celebrities like Kim Kardashian and Jennifer Aniston, brands are also signing on digital influencers in an effort to capture the highly sought-after Millennial and Gen Z audiences. It's not surprising these brands are after these generations, with their combined spending power in the US alone nearing $3 trillion in 2020 and expected to continue growing.