 

Reakiro Expands Holland & Barrett's CBD Collection, One of the Leading Health and Wellness Retailers

RZESZOW, Poland, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As the CBD industry continues to boom around the world, European CBD leader Reakiro and the UK's market-leading CBD retailer Holland & Barrett have agreed to an exclusive distribution deal to provide access to Reakiro's award-winning products.

This summer, Forbes reported that CBD sales had continued to soar in the UK. People have become even more conscious of their health and wellness and wish to discover natural alternatives.

The range launched with Holland & Barrett in November 2020 and includes 14 products, based on customer usage research. These full-spectrum products include oils, sprays, a unique raw hemp extract pen, and gel capsules, in a broad range of strengths to meet all customer needs.

"We're extremely proud to work with Holland & Barrett, the number one retailer in health and wellness. Holland & Barrett and Reakiro have the same values - to bring the highest quality natural health products to people around the world. We look forward to a productive, long-term partnership with them," said Stuart McKenzie Reakiro CEO.

Reakiro prides itself on delivering the highest quality products. Every step of the process is managed and controlled by the company, from seed to shelf, to meet the highest standards, and to produce a consistently effective product. Reakiro CBD will be carried in all 737 UK stores and online.

Reakiro has won multiple awards for quality and customer service and has become a reliable supplier of premium CBD and Hemp Oil Products. The company has recently completed a state-of-the-art manufacturing centre, which is HACCP and GMP certified. Reakiro is an industry-recognised, premium quality manufacturer that quality controls its products from seed to sale.

Reakiro

Founded in 2016, Reakiro is a leading European GMP and HACCP certified manufacturer and supplier of premium CBD products and one of the few producers who can consistently trace the entire product lifecycle from seed to sale. The company offers a comprehensive range of CBD and hemp oil products including signature oils, capsules, sprays, skincare products, and supplements. Reakiro CBD oil is a full-spectrum oil produced from the highest quality industrial hemp cultivated in the EU and tested by independent, third-party laboratories. Find out more at cbdreakiro.com.

Holland & Barrett

Holland & Barrett is one of Europe's leading health and wellness retailers. Founded in 1870, its purpose is to help people take positive control of their own wellness.  Offering a wide range of own-brand and exclusive vitamins, supplements, specialist foods, sports nutrition, and ethical beauty brands, Holland and Barrett has more than 1,300 stores worldwide, (including over 800 in the UK and Ireland) as well as a rapidly expanding digital presence. Holland & Barrett's colleagues are "qualified to advise" with in-depth training in nutrition and supplements to give accessible wellness advice to help its customers improve their wellness. For more info hollandandbarrett.com

Contact Person: Elena McKenzie

Address: Rzeszów, Poland

Telephone: +48124004235

Email: info@reakiro.com

Website: https://cbdreakiro.com

