 

DGAP-News AppBrilliance: AppBrilliance Caps Breakthrough 2020 by Expanding Leadership Team with New Chief Revenue Officer Jessica DiRubio

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
17.12.2020, 15:00  |  88   |   |   

DGAP-News: AppBrilliance / Key word(s): Personnel
AppBrilliance: AppBrilliance Caps Breakthrough 2020 by Expanding Leadership Team with New Chief Revenue Officer Jessica DiRubio

17.12.2020 / 15:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

AppBrilliance Caps Breakthrough 2020 by Expanding Leadership Team with New Chief Revenue Officer Jessica DiRubio

Startup Also Builds Momentum with New Technology, Funding and Hiring as Payments Industry is Primed for Disruption

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / December 17, 2020 / Payments technology company AppBrilliance today announced the appointment of Jessica DiRubio as Chief Revenue Officer. DiRubio will further the company's mission to revolutionize open banking and payments technology by leading its go-to-market and strategic partnership teams. DiRubio joins the Austin-based payments company as it makes strides to disrupt the payments industry with groundbreaking technology, new seed funding and a growing talent pool.

DiRubio has dedicated her career to working in high growth opportunities. From an early start as a small business owner to building relationships at some of the largest financial and payments institutions globally, Jess combines technical aptitude with business applicability creating inherent value for partners and customers. At AppBrilliance, she leads a global sales team to support continued growth in a variety of market segments and payments experiences. Prior to AppBrilliance, DiRubio worked with Pivotal Software, Inc. and D2iQ.

"Companies like Visa, Mastercard and Fiserv have made hundreds of billions of dollars by leveraging their place as middlemen between consumers and businesses over the last decade," said DiRubio. "It is time for a new era of payments based on innovative real-time technology. We have an opportunity to redefine the future of payments, reducing the ~$120 billion US businesses spend on processing while creating a more secure payment ecosystem. I am thrilled to be working with the entire AppBrilliance team and look forward to driving substantial growth in 2021 and beyond."

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News AppBrilliance: AppBrilliance Caps Breakthrough 2020 by Expanding Leadership Team with New Chief Revenue Officer Jessica DiRubio DGAP-News: AppBrilliance / Key word(s): Personnel AppBrilliance: AppBrilliance Caps Breakthrough 2020 by Expanding Leadership Team with New Chief Revenue Officer Jessica DiRubio 17.12.2020 / 15:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital begrüßt die Einführung einer neuen ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Dürr AG: Dürr erweitert Automatisierungsgeschäft durch Mehrheitsbeteiligung an Teamtechnik
DGAP-Adhoc: Allgeier SE: Guidance 2021
DGAP-Adhoc: Dr. Wiesent Sozial gGmbH stellt Antrag auf Insolvenz
DGAP-News: EVOTEC ERREICHT WICHTIGE MEILENSTEINE IN PROTEOMIK-PARTNERSCHAFT MIT BRISTOL MYERS SQUIBB
DGAP-Adhoc: Dürr AG: Dürr expanding automation business with majority stake in Teamtechnik
DGAP-News: cyan AG steigert Umsätze auf Neunmonatssicht dank neuer Kooperationen
Photon Energy NV: Photon Energy sichert langfristige Projektfinanzierung für fünf PV-Kraftwerke in Ungarn
DGAP-News: Aroundtown SA announces successful refinancing of shorter-term bonds through repurchase and ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Villeroy & Boch AG: Villeroy & Boch raises its forecast for the 2020 financial year again
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SEAG CPU SCHEME
DGAP-News: Nagarro startet als eigenständig börsennotiertes Unternehmen
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital begrüßt die Einführung einer neuen ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Dürr AG: Dürr erweitert Automatisierungsgeschäft durch Mehrheitsbeteiligung an Teamtechnik
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap nutzt das kalifornische Standardinfrastrukturprogramm für ...
DGAP-News: CureVac : CureVac beginnt die globale, zulassungsrelevante Phase 2b/3-Studie für seinen ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Allgeier SE: Guidance 2021
DGAP-News: Formycon berichtet über virtuelle Hauptversammlung 2020
Schafft diese Aktie 300% Gewinn in 4 Wochen?
DGAP-Adhoc: Dr. Wiesent Sozial gGmbH stellt Antrag auf Insolvenz
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital Corp. kündigt Pläne zur Beantragung einer ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SEAG CPU SCHEME
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Breaking News: Personal-Coup bei der günstigsten Wasserstoff-Aktie der Welt!
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SARB APPROVAL
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SCHEME LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-News: Nagarro startet als eigenständig börsennotiertes Unternehmen
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​REVIEWED ANNUAL RESULTS FOR PEPKOR ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (37) 
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...