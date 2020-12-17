DGAP-News: AppBrilliance / Key word(s): Personnel AppBrilliance: AppBrilliance Caps Breakthrough 2020 by Expanding Leadership Team with New Chief Revenue Officer Jessica DiRubio 17.12.2020 / 15:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Startup Also Builds Momentum with New Technology, Funding and Hiring as Payments Industry is Primed for Disruption

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / December 17, 2020 / Payments technology company AppBrilliance today announced the appointment of Jessica DiRubio as Chief Revenue Officer. DiRubio will further the company's mission to revolutionize open banking and payments technology by leading its go-to-market and strategic partnership teams. DiRubio joins the Austin-based payments company as it makes strides to disrupt the payments industry with groundbreaking technology, new seed funding and a growing talent pool.

DiRubio has dedicated her career to working in high growth opportunities. From an early start as a small business owner to building relationships at some of the largest financial and payments institutions globally, Jess combines technical aptitude with business applicability creating inherent value for partners and customers. At AppBrilliance, she leads a global sales team to support continued growth in a variety of market segments and payments experiences. Prior to AppBrilliance, DiRubio worked with Pivotal Software, Inc. and D2iQ.

"Companies like Visa, Mastercard and Fiserv have made hundreds of billions of dollars by leveraging their place as middlemen between consumers and businesses over the last decade," said DiRubio. "It is time for a new era of payments based on innovative real-time technology. We have an opportunity to redefine the future of payments, reducing the ~$120 billion US businesses spend on processing while creating a more secure payment ecosystem. I am thrilled to be working with the entire AppBrilliance team and look forward to driving substantial growth in 2021 and beyond."