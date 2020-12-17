 

Sensata Technologies Appoints Daniel L. Black to Its Board of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
17.12.2020, 14:48  |  41   |   |   

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE: ST) today announced that Daniel L. Black has been appointed to Sensata’s Board of Directors.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201217005638/en/

Daniel L. Black (Photo: Business Wire)

Daniel L. Black (Photo: Business Wire)

Mr. Black is a Managing Partner at The Wicks Group, a private equity firm focused on tech enabled business and consumer services companies. Mr. Black is involved in all investment and management activities at Wicks and serves on the boards of its portfolio companies. Mr. Black currently serves as a Trustee for the Advent Convertible Securities Fund, as a member of the Dartmouth College Board of Trustees, and on the executive board of Harlem Lacrosse and Leadership, a not-for-profit educational organization.

“Daniel brings decades of experience in key areas critical to our future operations and strategy, such as global experience in finance, mergers & acquisitions, and corporate governance,” said Andrew Teich, Chairman of Board. “Daniel’s addition further augments our board's skills and expertise, and we are confident he will provide valuable perspectives as we continue to execute our long-term strategy of enhancing shareholder value. We look forward to his contributions.”

Mr. Black will serve on the Audit Committee, the Compensation Committee, and the Finance Committee of Sensata’s Board of Directors. Prior to The Wicks Group, Mr. Black was a Managing Director and Co-Head of Merchant Banking at BNY Capital Markets (a subsidiary of The Bank of New York), where his career spanned 21 years in executive management positions.

In addition, Sensata is announcing that Thomas Wroe has decided to retire from the Board effective as of the Annual Meeting of Shareholders scheduled to be held in May 2021. Mr. Wroe has served on the Board since Sensata’s IPO in March 2010 and as Chairman of the Board from March 2010 to July 2012 and again from January 2013 to May 2015. Mr. Wroe also served as Sensata’s Chief Executive Officer from April 2006 until December 2013. Mr. Wroe’s decision to retire prior to the mandatory 12-year term limit set forth in the Company’s Corporate Governance Guidelines was contemplated in accordance with Board succession planning.

“Tom has served Sensata and its Board with great distinction,” said Teich. “On behalf of our entire Board and management, I want to thank him for his service, leadership, and countless contributions to the company. We wish him continued success in all future endeavors.”

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies is a leading industrial technology company that develops sensors, sensor-based solutions, including controllers and software, and other mission-critical products to create valuable business insights for customers and end users. For more than 100 years, Sensata has provided a wide range of customized, sensor-rich solutions that address complex engineering requirements to help customers solve difficult challenges in the automotive, heavy vehicle & off-road, industrial and aerospace industries. With more than 20,000 employees and operations in 11 countries, Sensata’s solutions help to make products safer, cleaner and more efficient, electrified, and connected. For more information, please visit Sensata’s website at www.sensata.com.

Sensata Technologies Holding Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Sensata Technologies Appoints Daniel L. Black to Its Board of Directors Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE: ST) today announced that Daniel L. Black has been appointed to Sensata’s Board of Directors. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Skillz Becomes First Publicly-Traded Mobile Esports Platform
Altria Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.86 Per Share
Tilray Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Merger of Tilray, Inc. Is Fair to ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Kandi ...
BevCanna Anticipates to Close Landmark Acquisition of Naturo Group by January 20, 2021
Berry Global Group, Inc. Announces Pricing of Private Placement Notes Offering
QAD Expands Capabilities in Strategic Sourcing and Supplier Management with Planned Acquisition of ...
HBO Max to Launch December 17 on Roku Devices
Aurinia Announces Collaboration and Licensing Agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. for ...
Amazon Offers Customers Free, Convenient and Easy Returns at More Locations This Holiday Season
Titel
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
Ameriprise Welcomes Team of Advisors with $168 Million in Assets and Big Plans for Growth to Its ...
Bluegreen Vacations and Bankruptcy Trustee for Former Timeshare Exit Company American Resort ...
Eurofins Launches a Rapid SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test and a RT-PCR Test in a Self-Sampled, Gargling ...
ImmunityBio’s hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Shows Complete Protection of Airways in ...
AT&T Declares Quarterly Dividend on Common and Preferred Shares
AbCellera Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
BevCanna Executes Definitive Agreement to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, ...
The Walt Disney Company Surpasses 137M Paid Subscriptions across its Direct-to-Consumer Services, ...
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Xpeng Presents P7 Wing Limited Edition at Auto Guangzhou
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity