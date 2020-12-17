 

Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Direct Continuation of Time Charter Contract for m/v Baltimore With Koch

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
17.12.2020   

ATHENS, Greece, Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE: DSX), (the “Company”), a global shipping company specializing in the ownership of dry bulk vessels, today announced that, through a separate wholly-owned subsidiary, it has entered into a time charter contract with Koch Shipping Pte. Ltd., Singapore, for one of its Capesize dry bulk vessels, the m/v Baltimore. The gross charter rate is US$13,000 per day, minus a 5% commission paid to third parties, for a period until minimum July 20, 2021 up to maximum October 5, 2021. The new charter period is expected to commence on December 20, 2020.

The “Baltimore” is a 177,243 dwt Capesize dry bulk vessel built in 2005.

This employment is anticipated to generate approximately US$2.73 million of gross revenue for the minimum scheduled period of the time charter.

Upon completion of the previously announced sales of one Panamax dry bulk vessel, the m/v Coronis, and one Capesize dry bulk vessel, the m/v Sideris GS, Diana Shipping Inc.’s fleet will consist of 38 dry bulk vessels (4 Newcastlemax, 12 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax and 12 Panamax). As of today, the combined carrying capacity of the Company’s fleet, including the m/v Coronis and the m/v Sideris GS is approximately 5.0 million dwt with a weighted average age of 10.20 years. A table describing the current Diana Shipping Inc. fleet can be found on the Company’s website, www.dianashippinginc.com. Information contained on the Company’s website does not constitute a part of this press release.

About the Company

Diana Shipping Inc. is a global provider of shipping transportation services through its ownership of dry bulk vessels. The Company’s vessels are employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Matters discussed in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides safe harbor protections for forward-looking statements in order to encourage companies to provide prospective information about their business. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements, which are other than statements of historical facts.

Disclaimer

