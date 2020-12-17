 

TOMI Receives Follow-On Order From UK-Based ITH Pharmaceuticals for SteraMist Custom Engineered System

FREDERICK, Md., Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (“TOMI”) (NASDAQ:TOMZ), a global company specializing in disinfection and decontamination, utilizing its premier Binary Ionization Technology (BIT) platform through its SteraMist products - a hydrogen peroxide-based mist and fog composed of ionized
Hydrogen Peroxide (iHP), today announced that it has received a follow-on order from ITH Pharma Limited (ITH), for the integration of a second SteraMist Custom Engineered System (CES) into their facility.

ITH is an industry leader in aseptic compounding services, mixing drugs into ready-to-use IV preparation, applicable to every area of therapy and strives to set new standards in supplying specialized, manufactured products to medical professionals and their patients. The company must comply with stringent decontamination levels as required by regulatory agencies such as the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), and with this order it has purchased an additional SteraMist 8 applicator CES to service their new facility, following initial success with a CES in use with their other refurbished facility. This additional complete room system is in addition to the fleet of 8 Environment Systems initially purchased by ITH, many of which have been recently relocated to an area specifically designated for the manufacturing of COVID-19 testing supplies under the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) procedures. The SteraMist CES utilizes the backbone of all SteraMist equipment: Binary Ionization Technology (BIT) and is permanently mounted into facilities allowing for complete connection to building automation.

Dr. Halden Shane, CEO of TOMI, commented, “We are excited to work with ITH for an additional CES installation. We have a longstanding relationship with ITH, who recognized the value of our solution early on and was one of the first clients of our Life Sciences division. It can be a time consuming endeavor to adhere to all the GMP and regulatory requirements imposed on pharmaceutical facilities, and we appreciate every opportunity to work with our customers to continue supporting their efforts in both the pandemic and medical supply through our growing range of SteraMist products.”

