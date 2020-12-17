Traffic on Major U.S. Toll Road Systems Achieves Strong Recovery Toward Pre-COVID-19 Levels

Traffic volume data closely follows pandemic trends and reopening of communities, as well as proactive steps by toll systems

Analysis by tolling leader Conduent Transportation shows total traffic volumes down by just 8.7 percent in November 2020, compared with 2019, largely recovering from the 50 percent decline experienced in April 2020

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After the COVID-19 pandemic caused toll road traffic volumes to drop by approximately 50 percent year over year in April 2020, traffic volumes on several of the nation’s largest toll road systems have recovered to an 8.7 percent year-over-year decline in November, according to an analysis of data usage from Conduent Transportation, a unit of Conduent Incorporated (Nasdaq: CNDT). These volumes include electronic toll transactions using a transponder and license plate images captured for toll-by-mail programs.

The gains in traffic volumes are a reflection of states lifting COVID-19-related restrictions since spring, as well as efforts by state and local tolling agencies to encourage road usage by motorists, according to Conduent, the industry leader in automated or electronic tolling across the United States. The company is also supporting clients as more transportation agencies shift to all-cashless transactions, which eliminates the handling of currency and limits exposures.

Traffic trends could remain volatile heading into 2021. For example, the traffic volume recovery peaked in September, but year-over-year declines widened slightly in October and November.

Conduent manages road usage charging, parking, public transit and traffic safety systems for government clients globally. In 2019, Conduent managed more than 4 billion U.S. toll road transactions for transportation agencies, representing more than 50 percent of total motorist transactions among the 15 largest toll road systems in the nation by traffic volume. Conduent’s analysis of 2020 toll road trends encompasses six of the 10 largest toll systems in the U.S., including systems in California, Florida, New Jersey and New York. Combined these systems averaged nearly 270 million motorist transactions per month in 2019.