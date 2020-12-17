Hoppen Commended by Frost & Sullivan for Improving Patient Experience with its Best-in-Class Infotainment Solutions for Smart Hospitals

LONDON, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the global advanced infotainment systems market for smart hospitals, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Hoppen with the 2020 Global Visionary Innovation Leadership Award. Its robust suite of digital solutions reduces the workload of professionals, simplifies internal processes, optimizes daily care activities, and achieves cost reductions. It also stands out for being customizable, modular for stand-alone operation, interoperable with the existing systems, and facilitating the entire patient path before, during, and after hospitalization.

Recognizing the process complexities within a medical facility, Hoppen expanded its offerings from the patient entertainment space to digitalizing and streamlining practices for all stakeholders. One of the outcomes of this portfolio expansion was its flagship bed-side multimedia screen, MediaScreen. Using MediaScreen, patients can watch TV and movies, play gaming applications, listen to preferred music, stay informed on world news, and use social media. Besides, the solution is ideal for medical staff since it offers doctors and nurses convenient access to the patient's EHR/EMR at the point-of-care.

"MediaScreen allows for quick operations on processes such as management, technical issues notification and reporting, smart badge authentication, and bill payments," said Siddharth Shah Industry Analyst. "In addition to MediaScreen, Hoppen strengthened its portfolio with TvSolutions, and MyMediaScreen, a suite that includes WelcomeScreen & MyPatientCare to simplify the patient's admission process, MyHospiMap to guide patients within the healthcare facility, and AmbuTrack, a real-time patient location and patient flow management."

By adapting its solutions for different markets, Hoppen has established a presence in 16 countries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and North America, and more than 150 sites globally. It fosters close relationships with customers to understand their needs and the market shifts they experience so its products address real-world challenges. It also partners with key healthcare industry players such as Siemens, Hill-Rom, and Barco. It has acquired French-based Télécom Services, an operator of digital TV services for hospitals, and more recently CINEOLIA also as an operator. This strategic decision and powerful synergy of solutions, human resources, and ideas will help it develop unique solutions while speeding up digitization in healthcare facilities.