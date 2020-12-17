 

Snowplow experiences rapid growth through 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
17.12.2020, 15:11  |  61   |   |   

Impressive results reflect market shift in how businesses access and leverage behavioral data insights

LONDON, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Snowplow, the best-in-class behavioral data management platform, has reported substantial growth through 2020 and has been significantly scaling its team to deliver on its vision. Most recently, Snowplow has appointed Abhirukt Sapru as Vice President of Sales.

 

Abhirukt Sapru, Vice President of Sales, Snowplow

 

Sapru joins Snowplow from security software company Tessian where he was instrumental in the company's success as second employee and sales leader from its first seed round to Series B funding. As VP of Sales, Sapru will lead the Snowplow team in establishing and driving its global go-to-market strategy to provide data teams around the world with the capabilities to collect and operationalize behavioral data, at scale, as part of its ambitious growth strategy.

Built for data-informed companies, Snowplow empowers businesses to build a data asset that delivers rich, high-quality behavioral data to power their data products today and in the future. Unlike packaged analytics providers, Snowplow is uniquely designed to adapt to specific business needs, giving companies full control of their behavioral data with the flexibility to define how data is collected, structured, processed and modeled, enabling a far greater variety of use cases. Use cases powered by Snowplow range from marketing attribution and product analytics, to fraud detection and customer experience personalization.

In light of COVID-19, these capabilities are more important than ever as the speed of change brought about by the pandemic provides businesses with access to more diverse data at a higher velocity; at the same time, the acceleration of digital transformation makes behavioral data from customers on digital channels much more important to understand.

"Despite tough economic conditions since the beginning of 2020, we have maintained our growth curve as companies realize the need for a solution that unifies customer behavior across different touchpoints in a way that isn't dictated by third party vendors. With Abhirukt's experience in growing businesses and driving sales, we're excited to help more companies unlock their behavioral data and use it in more meaningful ways," said Snowplow CEO and co-founder Alex Dean.

"The companies that win today are those that put an understanding of their customers and prospects at the heart of their organization, and COVID-19 and the global switch-off of the in-person economy is accelerating this trend. Snowplow is uniquely placed to help businesses respond to these changes by powering the data journey that they are embarking on and I'm excited to lead the charge in bringing these capabilities to organizations around the world," added Abhirukt Sapru, Vice President of Sales, Snowplow.

Affirming Snowplow's impactful year, in September Snowplow was recognized in Gartner's Cool Vendors 2020 Report as a 'Cool Vendor in Marketing and Data Analytics'. Gartner defines a company as a 'cool vendor' by its delivery of innovative or transformative products, services or initiatives.

About Snowplow Analytics

The Snowplow product is a best-in-class behavioral data management platform, built for data teams. Snowplow lets you track, contextualize, validate and model your customers' behavior across your entire digital estate. Your behavioral data is available in real-time and is delivered to your data warehouse of choice, to power a wide range of use cases, from analytics and reporting to data products and machine-learning. The Snowplow product is distributed as 'private SaaS', running in your own cloud environment (AWS and/or Google Cloud) and giving you complete ownership and control of your data.

Snowplow has over 150 customers across a broad range of sectors and geographies, including Strava, The Economist, Weebly, Hudl, Auto Trader, Omio and Secret Escapes; as a Commercial Open-Source Software (COSS) company, Snowplow also has tens of thousands of open-source users.

Find out more about Snowplow at snowplowanalytics.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1388380/Snowplow_Abhirukt_Sapru.jpg  
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1388381/Snowplow_Logo.jpg

Snowplow Logo


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Snowplow experiences rapid growth through 2020 Impressive results reflect market shift in how businesses access and leverage behavioral data insights LONDON, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Snowplow, the best-in-class behavioral data management platform, has reported substantial growth through …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Soprano Acquires Silverstreet to Expand Enterprise Communications Footprint in Asian Markets
Big Data Exchange (BDx) Partnering with Cogent in Singapore (SIN1) Facility
Sparrow Tech Private Limited selects kACE Pro for Digital Options Pricing & Risk Management
Global Specialty Chemicals Market will grow to US$ 912.19 Bn by 2028 at a CAGR of 4.1% over the ...
Tianjin Jinyun New Media Group presents a video on Scientific Traditional Chinese Medicine
Open Care announces Immubio platform based on nanoparticle science, currently developing potential ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces the Results of its Fourth Quarter Diamond Sales and the ...
Low GI Rice Market Size Worth $4.60 Billion By 2027 | CAGR: 4.9%: Grand View Research, Inc.
MyInvestor heads list of top 5 neobanks in Spain
Learning Tree Finishes 2020 with Trio of Industry Awards in Recognition of its Skill-Based IT & ...
Titel
Flurry of M&A Activity Redefining the Online Gaming Market Landscape
New Strategy To Put Sweden As Front Runner In Battery Value Chain
Global Respiratory Care Devices Market was Valued at US$ 15527.49 Mn in 2019 Growing at a CAGR of ...
Conduent Seamless Transportation System Now Allows Passengers in France's Tours Métropole Urban ...
NASA-Based ActivePure Technology Rapidly Eliminates 99.9% of Airborne SARS-CoV-2 Virus in ...
AppGallery Launches its Exclusive Year-End Game Fest Campaign
ZeroAvia secures £12.3m UK Government grant to bring 19-seat hydrogen-electric aviation powertrain ...
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. ...
Green Technology and Sustainability Market worth $36.6 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by ...
PTC to Acquire SaaS PLM Leader Arena Solutions
Titel
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Embracer Group acquires Zen Studios
Technology Answers Call for Greater Public Safety, Crime Prevention
Global Acute Myeloid Leukemia Therapeutics Market Could Exceed $3.5 Billion By 2027
OREAC: 1,400 GW of offshore wind by 2050 achievable with increased government commitment and collaboration
The Public Health Crisis Has Supercharged the Telehealth Industry
Singapore Approves Cultured Meat: A Major Step Forward for the Industry, Questions IDTechEx
Alibaba Cloud Named Leader in Gartner's 2020 Magic Quadrant for Cloud Database Management Systems ...
Evolv Technology Lauded by Frost & Sullivan for its AI-powered Touchless Threat Detection ...
Behind the Success of the Growing European Online Gambling Market
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments