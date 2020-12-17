 

DGAP-Adhoc Fielmann AG: Fielmann acquires 80 Percent of third-largest optical retail group in Spain

Fielmann AG: Fielmann acquires 80 Percent of third-largest optical retail group in Spain

Fielmann AG has today entered into binding agreements to acquire a 80 percent equity ownership stake in Óptica del Penedés S.L., the company that operates the optical retail chain Óptica & Audiología Universitaria in Spain. The shares are sold both by companies controlled by the founders of Óptica & Audiología Universitaria, Manuel Caballero und Rufo Gómez, - Grupo Gea RGS S.L. und Mirling Europe S.L. - as well as by Blanco Investments SGPS S.A..
With about 400,000 glasses sold and more than € 100 million in sales (2019), Óptica & Audiología Universitaria is the third largest optical retail chain in Spain. The family business currently operates 80 stores with more than 1,000 employees. The long-term plan is to operate more than 200 stores across Spain, to sell more than 90,000 glasses and to generate sales of more than € 250 million.
The acquisition of the shares is based on a valuation of approximately € 185 million cash-and-debt-free for 80 percent of the shares of Óptica del Penedés S.L.. The transaction will take effect as of December 31, 2020, and is not subject to regulatory approval or other closing conditions.
Manuel Caballero and Rufo Gómez, founders of Óptica & Audiología Universitaria, retain a 20 percent equity stake. Long-term option rights have been agreed regarding these shares.
 

ZeitTitel
15:39 Uhr
Optikerkette Fielmann steigt mit Übernahme in den spanischen Markt ein
15:11 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Fielmann AG: Fielmann übernimmt 80 Prozent der drittgrößten spanischen Optikerkette (deutsch)
15:10 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Fielmann AG: Fielmann übernimmt 80 Prozent der drittgrößten spanischen Optikerkette
10.12.20
Fielmann beruft erstmals Frau in den Vorstand
21.11.20
Fresenius-Aktie oder Fielmann-Aktie? Für mich ist klar, auf welche Aktie ich jetzt setze!
19.11.20
DZ BANK belässt FIELMANN AG auf 'Halten'

ZeitTitel
15:26 Uhr
1.159
Fielmann läuft wie ein Uhrwerk
02.03.20
10
Juli 2019 - Fielmann läuft wie ein Brillengestell