 

AXIS Insurance Hires Angus Lynn as Vice President, Professional Lines Underwriter in Bermuda

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
17.12.2020   

AXIS Insurance, the specialty insurance business segment of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited ("AXIS Capital") (NYSE:AXS), today announced the hiring of Angus Lynn as Vice President, Professional Lines Underwriter in its Bermuda office. Mr. Lynn will focus on Commercial and Financial Institutions Professional Lines as well as Lawyers Errors and Omissions underwriting in the Bermuda market.

“Angus brings broad experience of the Bermuda professional lines market, along with extensive underwriting expertise of this class of business,” said Hillary Williams, Executive Vice President and Head of Professional Liability – Bermuda, for AXIS Insurance. “His insights into the evolving professional liability risk needs and business operating environment will enable us to deliver better and more informed solutions for our clients.”

Mr. Lynn joins AXIS Insurance from XL Bermuda, where he was a Senior Claims Specialist focusing on negligence and general liability claims. He previously spent seven years underwriting Professional Lines as an Assistant Vice President at Endurance Specialty Insurance. He began his career in insurance as a Senior Claims Analyst for Professional Lines at Allied World Assurance Company. Mr. Lynn is also a Bermuda qualified Barrister and Attorney.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital, through its operating subsidiaries, is a global provider of specialty lines insurance and treaty reinsurance with shareholders' equity at September 30, 2020 of $5.3 billion and locations in Bermuda, the United States, Europe, Singapore, Canada and the Middle East. Its operating subsidiaries have been assigned a rating of "A+" ("Strong") by Standard & Poor's and "A" ("Excellent") by A.M. Best. For more information about AXIS Capital, visit our website at www.axiscapital.com.

