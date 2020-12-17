AXIS Insurance Hires Angus Lynn as Vice President, Professional Lines Underwriter in Bermuda

AXIS Insurance, the specialty insurance business segment of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited ("AXIS Capital") (NYSE:AXS), today announced the hiring of Angus Lynn as Vice President, Professional Lines Underwriter in its Bermuda office. Mr. Lynn will focus on Commercial and Financial Institutions Professional Lines as well as Lawyers Errors and Omissions underwriting in the Bermuda market.

“Angus brings broad experience of the Bermuda professional lines market, along with extensive underwriting expertise of this class of business,” said Hillary Williams, Executive Vice President and Head of Professional Liability – Bermuda, for AXIS Insurance. “His insights into the evolving professional liability risk needs and business operating environment will enable us to deliver better and more informed solutions for our clients.”