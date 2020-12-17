Nautilus, Inc. Launches New Bowflex Treadmills Featuring the Individualized JRNY Digital Fitness Platform

Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS), the innovation leader in home fitness for over 30 years, today announced the launch of its new Bowflex treadmills featuring the enhanced JRNY digital fitness platform; further distinguishing it as the connected fitness company with a portfolio of digital products at different price points for all users.

New generation of Bowflex T7 and T10 connected treadmills integrate with the JRNY digital fitness platform through an HD touch screen console and fold up for easy storage. (Photo: Business Wire)

The new Bowflex treadmills offer a built-in HD touchscreen, either 7" or 10" — allowing users to access endless entertainment while achieving their fitness goals. With speeds up to 12 mph and a motorized decline/incline, users can push themselves even further with a variety of workouts while experiencing Comfort Tech deck cushioning for a supportive landing. The SoftDrop folding system and transport wheels make it easy to move and store the treadmill around the home.

“It’s our goal to provide users with an exceptional portfolio of superior, personalized, connected home fitness products, so we’re delighted to offer the JRNY digital fitness platform on our new Bowflex T7 and T10 treadmills; with another model launching early next year,” said Jim Barr, CEO of Nautilus, Inc. “We have data that shows people who utilize the JRNY digital fitness platform work out more consistently and for a longer period of time, which reinforces our commitment to motivating them and empowering healthier living through individualized connected fitness experiences.”

The JRNY platform uses machine learning to create virtually an infinite number of personalized workouts that include motivation and praise and is based on an initial fitness assessment that learns and adapts as the member progresses — removing the guesswork from achieving a productive and satisfying workout.

With the new Bowflex T7 and T10 treadmills, the JRNY platform coaches members to achieve their fitness goals by offering curated workout and entertainment options that stream while being coached, including voice-coached individualized workouts, trainer-led workouts, integration with other fitness apps, and access to the members’ own entertainment subscriptions like Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+.*