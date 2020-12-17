 

AMN Healthcare Named as One of America’s Most Responsible Companies for 2021

For its dedication to addressing social issues and supporting people and communities locally, nationally and globally, AMN Healthcare (NYSE: AMN) has been named one of the country’s most responsible companies by Newsweek and Statista for the second year in a row.

The America’s Most Responsible Companies 2021 ranking reflects AMN’s commitment and action to support diversity, equity, and inclusion in the company and community, while proactively engaging in a wide range of important causes through investment and team member participation. AMN also places a high priority on transparency and ethical practices in corporate governance.

“Being a responsible corporate citizen in our society is an important part of our purpose and culture at AMN Healthcare, so we are thrilled that our efforts are both impactful and recognized,” said AMN Healthcare Chief Executive Officer Susan Salka. “It’s especially humbling to know we’ve received this high ranking two years in a row in part based on a survey of thousands of people about how they perceive AMN’s social responsibility. You can count on AMN to continue to do more to make a positive difference.”

The list of 400 top performing companies in corporate social responsibility in the United States is developed by Newsweek, a premier news magazine, and Statista, which develops and publishes worldwide established industry rankings and company listings, through a rigorous process that analyzes social, environmental, and corporate governance key performance indicators for thousands of companies. The selection process also includes a survey of over 7,500 U.S. residents asking for their perception of each company’s corporate social responsibility activities.

About AMN Healthcare

AMN Healthcare is the leader and innovator in total talent solutions for healthcare organizations across the nation. The Company provides access to the most comprehensive network of quality healthcare professionals through its innovative recruitment strategies and breadth of career opportunities. With insights and expertise, AMN Healthcare helps providers optimize their workforce to successfully reduce complexity, increase efficiency and improve patient outcomes. AMN total talent solutions include managed services programs, clinical and interim healthcare leaders, temporary staffing, executive search solutions, vendor management systems, recruitment process outsourcing, predictive modeling, language interpretation services, revenue cycle solutions, credentialing and other services. Clients include acute-care hospitals, community health centers and clinics, physician practice groups, retail and urgent care centers, home health facilities, schools and many other healthcare settings. AMN Healthcare is committed to fostering and maintaining a diverse team that reflects the communities we serve. Our commitment to the inclusion of many different backgrounds, experiences and perspectives enables our innovation and leadership in the healthcare services industry. For more information about AMN Healthcare, visit www.amnhealthcare.com. 

