Change Healthcare Wins 2020 Compliance & Ethics Awards

Today Change Healthcare (NASDAQ: CHNG) announced its legal and compliance team has won several 2020 compliance and ethics awards, including Corporate Secretary’s Best Compliance & Ethics Program, Corporate Counsel’s Compliance Department of the Year, two Brandon Hall Gold Awards for compliance training, and as a finalist for Financial Times , Innovative Lawyers Awards–– Reimagining Risk Management.

“At Change Healthcare, our legal and compliance professionals excel at helping our team members anticipate and react to various legal requirements in support of our customers’ needs,” said Loretta Cecil. “As a diverse, inclusive, and creative team, we are thrilled to be recognized for our innovative and collaborative efforts.”

Change Healthcare was nominated for these awards for its successful work on its “Big, Hairy, Audacious Goal” or “BHAG,” as Cecil calls it. The BHAG calls for no major government investigations, no accounting restatements, no major litigation, and no noteworthy public relations incidents for the next decade. To make a goal of this magnitude possible in the highly regulated healthcare industry, it took a novel approach to legal and compliance, and energized leadership.

“Loretta is relentlessly proactive, and a savvy business executive who happened to go to law school,” said Neil de Crescenzo, chief executive officer of Change Healthcare. “She never solves only the problem in front of her; rather, she is always looking at how she and her team can build the best possible support for Change Healthcare––addressing not only the issues of today, but also those of tomorrow.”

Entering 2021, the BHAG is intact, more relevant than ever, and continues to provide tremendous value for the company, and its customers and shareholders, as well as for team members working to reimagine the possibilities and responsibilities of modern legal and compliance.

Details regarding these and other awards include:

Corporate Secretary: Best Compliance & Ethics Program (small to mid-cap) (2020)

Best Compliance & Ethics Program (small to mid-cap) (2020) Corporate Counsel: Compliance Department of the Year (2020)

Compliance Department of the Year (2020) Financial Times , Innovative Lawyers Awards: Finalist for Reimagining Risk Management (2020)

Finalist for Reimagining Risk Management (2020) Atlanta Business Chronicle and the Georgia Chapter of the Association of Corporate Counsel: Lifetime Achievement Award, Loretta Cecil (2020)

Lifetime Achievement Award, Loretta Cecil (2020) Brandon Hall Human Capital Management: Gold Awards for Best Advance in Compliance Training and Best Learning Program Supporting Change Transformation Business Strategy (2020); Gold Award for Best Advance in Compliance Training (2019) and Silver Award for Best Advance in Custom Content (2019)

Gold Awards for Best Advance in Compliance Training and Best Learning Program Supporting Change Transformation Business Strategy (2020); Gold Award for Best Advance in Compliance Training (2019) and Silver Award for Best Advance in Custom Content (2019) Telly Awards: Bronze Award for Best in Video for Non-Broadcast: Employee Communications (2020)

Bronze Award for Best in Video for Non-Broadcast: Employee Communications (2020) Summit International Awards: Silver Awards for B2B Interactive Media and Health/Medicine Website (2019)

Silver Awards for B2B Interactive Media and Health/Medicine Website (2019) The OMNI Awards: Silver Award for Education (2019)

Silver Award for Education (2019) Davey Awards: Sliver Awards for Training Website, Health & Health Services Website and Education Websites (2019)

Change Healthcare (Nasdaq: CHNG) is a leading independent healthcare technology company, focused on accelerating the transformation of the healthcare system through the power of the Change Healthcare Platform.

