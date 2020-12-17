 

Change Healthcare Wins 2020 Compliance & Ethics Awards

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
17.12.2020, 15:00  |  13   |   |   

Today Change Healthcare (NASDAQ: CHNG) announced its legal and compliance team has won several 2020 compliance and ethics awards, including Corporate Secretary’s Best Compliance & Ethics Program, Corporate Counsel’s Compliance Department of the Year, two Brandon Hall Gold Awards for compliance training, and as a finalist for Financial Times, Innovative Lawyers Awards–– Reimagining Risk Management.

These awards recognize Change Healthcare’s legal and compliance team, led by Loretta Cecil, executive vice president and general counsel, as a disciplined, yet innovative team, dedicated to compliance excellence, supported by the company’s 14,000 team members, executive team, and board of directors.

“At Change Healthcare, our legal and compliance professionals excel at helping our team members anticipate and react to various legal requirements in support of our customers’ needs,” said Loretta Cecil. “As a diverse, inclusive, and creative team, we are thrilled to be recognized for our innovative and collaborative efforts.”

Change Healthcare was nominated for these awards for its successful work on its “Big, Hairy, Audacious Goal” or “BHAG,” as Cecil calls it. The BHAG calls for no major government investigations, no accounting restatements, no major litigation, and no noteworthy public relations incidents for the next decade. To make a goal of this magnitude possible in the highly regulated healthcare industry, it took a novel approach to legal and compliance, and energized leadership.

“Loretta is relentlessly proactive, and a savvy business executive who happened to go to law school,” said Neil de Crescenzo, chief executive officer of Change Healthcare. “She never solves only the problem in front of her; rather, she is always looking at how she and her team can build the best possible support for Change Healthcare––addressing not only the issues of today, but also those of tomorrow.”

Entering 2021, the BHAG is intact, more relevant than ever, and continues to provide tremendous value for the company, and its customers and shareholders, as well as for team members working to reimagine the possibilities and responsibilities of modern legal and compliance.

Details regarding these and other awards include:

  • Corporate Secretary: Best Compliance & Ethics Program (small to mid-cap) (2020)
  • Corporate Counsel: Compliance Department of the Year (2020)
  • Financial Times, Innovative Lawyers Awards: Finalist for Reimagining Risk Management (2020)
  • Atlanta Business Chronicle and the Georgia Chapter of the Association of Corporate Counsel: Lifetime Achievement Award, Loretta Cecil (2020)
  • Brandon Hall Human Capital Management: Gold Awards for Best Advance in Compliance Training and Best Learning Program Supporting Change Transformation Business Strategy (2020); Gold Award for Best Advance in Compliance Training (2019) and Silver Award for Best Advance in Custom Content (2019)
  • Telly Awards: Bronze Award for Best in Video for Non-Broadcast: Employee Communications (2020)
  • Summit International Awards: Silver Awards for B2B Interactive Media and Health/Medicine Website (2019)
  • The OMNI Awards: Silver Award for Education (2019)
  • Davey Awards: Sliver Awards for Training Website, Health & Health Services Website and Education Websites (2019)

About Change Healthcare

Change Healthcare (Nasdaq: CHNG) is a leading independent healthcare technology company, focused on accelerating the transformation of the healthcare system through the power of the Change Healthcare Platform. We provide data and analytics-driven solutions to improve clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the U.S. healthcare system. Learn more at changehealthcare.com.

For more information on Change Healthcare, please visit our website, hear from our experts at Insights; Follow us on Twitter; Like us on Facebook; Connect with us on LinkedIn; and Subscribe to us on Libsyn, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, and YouTube.

Change Healthcare Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Change Healthcare Wins 2020 Compliance & Ethics Awards Today Change Healthcare (NASDAQ: CHNG) announced its legal and compliance team has won several 2020 compliance and ethics awards, including Corporate Secretary’s Best Compliance & Ethics Program, Corporate Counsel’s Compliance Department of the …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Skillz Becomes First Publicly-Traded Mobile Esports Platform
Altria Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.86 Per Share
Tilray Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Merger of Tilray, Inc. Is Fair to ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Kandi ...
BevCanna Anticipates to Close Landmark Acquisition of Naturo Group by January 20, 2021
Berry Global Group, Inc. Announces Pricing of Private Placement Notes Offering
QAD Expands Capabilities in Strategic Sourcing and Supplier Management with Planned Acquisition of ...
HBO Max to Launch December 17 on Roku Devices
Aurinia Announces Collaboration and Licensing Agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. for ...
Amazon Offers Customers Free, Convenient and Easy Returns at More Locations This Holiday Season
Titel
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
Ameriprise Welcomes Team of Advisors with $168 Million in Assets and Big Plans for Growth to Its ...
Bluegreen Vacations and Bankruptcy Trustee for Former Timeshare Exit Company American Resort ...
Eurofins Launches a Rapid SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test and a RT-PCR Test in a Self-Sampled, Gargling ...
ImmunityBio’s hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Shows Complete Protection of Airways in ...
AT&T Declares Quarterly Dividend on Common and Preferred Shares
AbCellera Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
BevCanna Executes Definitive Agreement to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, ...
The Walt Disney Company Surpasses 137M Paid Subscriptions across its Direct-to-Consumer Services, ...
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Xpeng Presents P7 Wing Limited Edition at Auto Guangzhou
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
01.12.20
Carnegie Mellon University’s Delphi Research Group Enhances COVIDcast With Change Healthcare COVID-19 De-Identified Claims Data
30.11.20
Change Healthcare Announces Sale of Capacity Management Business to HealthStream