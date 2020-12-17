Michaels Releases Top “Making” Trends of 2020

The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MIK), today released the top trends in making.* Michaels analyzed its 2020 sales and trend data to identify how customers were “making” the most out of their time at home.

Makers - people who make arts and crafts as a hobby or business - used crafting to cope during the pandemic. Through internal data, Michaels saw that consumers across the country knitted, painted, beaded and tie dyed their way through the year.

“Several new trends emerged this year given everyone spent more time at home,” said Laura Denk, Chief Merchandising Officer at Michaels. “In 2020, technology for personalizing items was popular, with the sale of vinyl cutting machines more than doubling. Meanwhile, purchases of resin, to make colorful earrings and bracelets, increased more than 10x. As the one stop shop for arts and crafts, it’s so important that we continue to inspire our Makers and help fuel their creativity, especially in a year like this.”

Michaels 2020 Top 5 Trends in Making

Jewelry – Jewelry making is a fan favorite every year, but in 2020 the big winner was resin, resin, resin for making earrings, bracelets and more, to keep you fun and fresh for yet another Zoom. Technology – The role of technology in making has continued to increase in recent years. In 2020, we saw a huge shift in consumers buying machines to help them create personalized items and gifts, like the stainless-steel tumbler for coffee and cocktails. Did we mention cocktails? Kids Arts and Education – With kids both learning and playing at home this year, laptop trays for home school and tie dye kits for everything from t-shirts to canvas bags were popular trends. Yarn – Big yarn was a popular trend this year given that people spent A LOT of time cozying up on the couch. Fine Art – Canvases for painting and paint pouring really popped this year. People poured paint to put their minds at ease while also beautifying their space.

In a continued effort to support Makers, Michaels launched “Difference Makers”, an initiative to inspire Americans to brighten their communities with their creativity. Michaels is encouraging Makers to share how they, or someone in their lives, are using creativity to bring cheer to those in their community who need it most. Makers are invited to visit www.michaels.com/differencemakers to upload an image and description of their goodwill gesture until December 26. Select entries may be profiled on Michaels channels and receive a $250 Michaels gift card.

*First-party internal data from Michaels based on fastest growing categories and items within each, year over year.

