 

Michaels Releases Top “Making” Trends of 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
17.12.2020, 15:00  |  29   |   |   

The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MIK), today released the top trends in making.* Michaels analyzed its 2020 sales and trend data to identify how customers were “making” the most out of their time at home.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201217005298/en/

Michaels Stores shares the top arts and crafts trends of 2020 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Michaels Stores shares the top arts and crafts trends of 2020 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Makers - people who make arts and crafts as a hobby or business - used crafting to cope during the pandemic. Through internal data, Michaels saw that consumers across the country knitted, painted, beaded and tie dyed their way through the year.

“Several new trends emerged this year given everyone spent more time at home,” said Laura Denk, Chief Merchandising Officer at Michaels. “In 2020, technology for personalizing items was popular, with the sale of vinyl cutting machines more than doubling. Meanwhile, purchases of resin, to make colorful earrings and bracelets, increased more than 10x. As the one stop shop for arts and crafts, it’s so important that we continue to inspire our Makers and help fuel their creativity, especially in a year like this.”

Michaels 2020 Top 5 Trends in Making

  1. Jewelry – Jewelry making is a fan favorite every year, but in 2020 the big winner was resin, resin, resin for making earrings, bracelets and more, to keep you fun and fresh for yet another Zoom.
  2. Technology – The role of technology in making has continued to increase in recent years. In 2020, we saw a huge shift in consumers buying machines to help them create personalized items and gifts, like the stainless-steel tumbler for coffee and cocktails. Did we mention cocktails?
  3. Kids Arts and Education – With kids both learning and playing at home this year, laptop trays for home school and tie dye kits for everything from t-shirts to canvas bags were popular trends.
  4. Yarn – Big yarn was a popular trend this year given that people spent A LOT of time cozying up on the couch.
  5. Fine Art – Canvases for painting and paint pouring really popped this year. People poured paint to put their minds at ease while also beautifying their space.

In a continued effort to support Makers, Michaels launched “Difference Makers”, an initiative to inspire Americans to brighten their communities with their creativity. Michaels is encouraging Makers to share how they, or someone in their lives, are using creativity to bring cheer to those in their community who need it most. Makers are invited to visit www.michaels.com/differencemakers to upload an image and description of their goodwill gesture until December 26. Select entries may be profiled on Michaels channels and receive a $250 Michaels gift card.

*First-party internal data from Michaels based on fastest growing categories and items within each, year over year.

About The Michaels Companies, Inc.: The Michaels Companies, Inc. is North America's largest specialty provider of arts, crafts, framing, floral, wall décor, and seasonal merchandise for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators. The Company operates more than 1,272 Michaels stores in 49 states and Canada. Additionally, the Company serves customers through digital platforms including Michaels.com and Canada.michaels.com. The Michaels Companies, Inc., also owns Artistree, a manufacturer of high-quality custom and specialty framing merchandise. For a list of store locations or to shop online, visit www.michaels.com or download the Michaels app.

The Michaels Companies Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Michaels Releases Top “Making” Trends of 2020 The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MIK), today released the top trends in making.* Michaels analyzed its 2020 sales and trend data to identify how customers were “making” the most out of their time at home. This press release features multimedia. …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Skillz Becomes First Publicly-Traded Mobile Esports Platform
Altria Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.86 Per Share
Tilray Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Merger of Tilray, Inc. Is Fair to ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Kandi ...
BevCanna Anticipates to Close Landmark Acquisition of Naturo Group by January 20, 2021
Berry Global Group, Inc. Announces Pricing of Private Placement Notes Offering
QAD Expands Capabilities in Strategic Sourcing and Supplier Management with Planned Acquisition of ...
HBO Max to Launch December 17 on Roku Devices
Aurinia Announces Collaboration and Licensing Agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. for ...
Amazon Offers Customers Free, Convenient and Easy Returns at More Locations This Holiday Season
Titel
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
Ameriprise Welcomes Team of Advisors with $168 Million in Assets and Big Plans for Growth to Its ...
Bluegreen Vacations and Bankruptcy Trustee for Former Timeshare Exit Company American Resort ...
Eurofins Launches a Rapid SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test and a RT-PCR Test in a Self-Sampled, Gargling ...
ImmunityBio’s hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Shows Complete Protection of Airways in ...
AT&T Declares Quarterly Dividend on Common and Preferred Shares
AbCellera Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
BevCanna Executes Definitive Agreement to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, ...
The Walt Disney Company Surpasses 137M Paid Subscriptions across its Direct-to-Consumer Services, ...
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Xpeng Presents P7 Wing Limited Edition at Auto Guangzhou
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
03.12.20
The Michaels Companies Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2020 Results
25.11.20
Michaels is Calling On #DifferenceMakers to Creatively Spread Holiday Cheer