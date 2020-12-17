1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc. Announces Change in Name to FG Financial Group, Inc. and Ticker Symbol To “FGF”

The Company’s shares of common stock commence trading on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the new ticker symbol "FGF", effective today. The Company’s series A preferred shares also commence trading today on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “FGFPP”.

1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc. (“the Company”) (NASDAQ: FGF) , a holding company which is implementing business plans to operate as a diversified holding company of reinsurance and investment management businesses, announced today that it has changed its name to FG Financial Group, Inc. (“FG Financial”) to better reflect the Company’s diversified holding company strategy.

About FG Financial Group, Inc.

FG Financial Group, Inc. is implementing business plans to operate as a diversified insurance, reinsurance and investment management holding company and is incorporated in Delaware. The Company endeavors to make opportunistic and value-oriented investments in insurance, reinsurance and related businesses. The Company’s principal business operations are conducted through its subsidiaries and affiliates. The Company also provides investment management services.

