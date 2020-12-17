 

Personalis Announces the Launch of NEOPS, a Neoantigen-based Composite Biomarker for Cancer Immunotherapy Response

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
17.12.2020, 15:09  |  46   |   |   

Personalis, Inc. (Nasdaq: PSNL), a leader in advanced genomics for cancer, today announced the launch of its proprietary Neoantigen Presentation Score (NEOPS). NEOPS combines analysis from Personalis’ state-of-the-art tumor neoantigen prediction tool, SHERPA, with mechanisms of immune evasion to better predict response to cancer therapy.

NEOPS combines the tumor genomic and immune-related analytics of the Personalis NeXT Platform to create a composite biomarker that can be more effective in predicting immunotherapy response than other, simpler biomarkers. NEOPS leverages Personalis’ recently-launched machine learning-based tool, Systematic HLA Epitope Ranking Pan Algorithm (SHERPA), which provides more accurate prediction of neoantigen presentation, a core mechanism in determining immunotherapy response.

Data presented at the AACR virtual meeting in June demonstrated that NEOPS significantly outperformed tumor mutational burden in predicting response to anti-PD-L1 therapy in a cohort of late-stage, unresectable melanoma patients, highlighting the potential of composite, neoantigen-based biomarkers to more effectively stratify responders and non-responders to immunotherapy. The prevalence of immune evasion events incorporated into NEOPS suggests that such composite neoantigen-based biomarkers are potentially applicable to a range of immunotherapies and cancer types.

“Identifying effective biomarkers for cancer immunotherapy has proven challenging due to the complex biological mechanisms underlying patient response. We believe that more sophisticated, multimodal biomarker models like NEOPS represent the next step in this pursuit. By combining accurate tumor neoantigen prediction with mechanisms of immune evasion, we can create a more predictive model of therapy response,” said Richard Chen, MD, Personalis CSO. “NEOPS is the first of a new class of composite biomarkers for our pharma partners to utilize in their clinical trials. In the future, such biomarkers may be used to inform treatment decisions for patients.”

NEOPS, SHERPA, and other recent enhancements to the company’s HLA typing and HLA LOH analytics represent the latest update to the comprehensive suite of advanced analytical engines of the Personalis NeXT Platform. Utilizing an augmented exome and transcriptome-based approach, NeXT enables the simultaneous analysis of both a tumor and its immune microenvironment from a single tumor specimen to explore critical immunotherapy-related resistance mechanisms and novel composite biomarkers of response.

About Personalis, Inc.

Personalis, Inc. is a leader in cancer genomics, with a focus on data, scale, efficiency and quality. Personalis operates one of the largest sequencing operations globally. In oncology, Personalis is transforming the development of next-generation therapies by providing more comprehensive molecular data about each patient’s cancer and immune response. The Personalis NeXT Platform is designed to adapt to the complex and evolving understanding of cancer, providing its biopharmaceutical customers with information on all of the approximately 20,000 human genes, together with the immune system, from a single tissue sample. The Personalis Clinical Laboratory is GxP aligned as well as CLIA’88-certified and CAP-accredited. For more information, please visit www.personalis.com and follow Personalis on Twitter (@PersonalisInc).

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release that are not historical are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of U.S. securities laws, including statements relating to attributes or advantages of NEOPS, SHERPA or the Personalis NeXT Platform, the company’s business opportunities, leadership or growth, or other future events. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including those related to the COVID-19 pandemic, that could cause actual results to differ materially from any anticipated results or expectations expressed or implied by such statements. Factors that could materially affect actual results can be found in Personalis’ filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the company’s most recent reports on Forms 8-K, 10-K and 10-Q, and include those listed under the caption “Risk Factors.” Personalis disclaims any obligation to update such forward-looking statements.

Personalis Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Personalis Announces the Launch of NEOPS, a Neoantigen-based Composite Biomarker for Cancer Immunotherapy Response Personalis, Inc. (Nasdaq: PSNL), a leader in advanced genomics for cancer, today announced the launch of its proprietary Neoantigen Presentation Score (NEOPS). NEOPS combines analysis from Personalis’ state-of-the-art tumor neoantigen prediction …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Skillz Becomes First Publicly-Traded Mobile Esports Platform
Altria Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.86 Per Share
Tilray Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Merger of Tilray, Inc. Is Fair to ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Kandi ...
BevCanna Anticipates to Close Landmark Acquisition of Naturo Group by January 20, 2021
Berry Global Group, Inc. Announces Pricing of Private Placement Notes Offering
QAD Expands Capabilities in Strategic Sourcing and Supplier Management with Planned Acquisition of ...
HBO Max to Launch December 17 on Roku Devices
Aurinia Announces Collaboration and Licensing Agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. for ...
Amazon Offers Customers Free, Convenient and Easy Returns at More Locations This Holiday Season
Titel
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
Ameriprise Welcomes Team of Advisors with $168 Million in Assets and Big Plans for Growth to Its ...
Bluegreen Vacations and Bankruptcy Trustee for Former Timeshare Exit Company American Resort ...
Eurofins Launches a Rapid SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test and a RT-PCR Test in a Self-Sampled, Gargling ...
ImmunityBio’s hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Shows Complete Protection of Airways in ...
AT&T Declares Quarterly Dividend on Common and Preferred Shares
AbCellera Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
BevCanna Executes Definitive Agreement to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, ...
The Walt Disney Company Surpasses 137M Paid Subscriptions across its Direct-to-Consumer Services, ...
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Xpeng Presents P7 Wing Limited Edition at Auto Guangzhou
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15:07 Uhr
Personalis Announces the Launch of SHERPA for High-Accuracy Neoantigen Prediction and Cancer Diagnostic Biomarker Development
09.12.20
Personalis Announces Delivery of the 100,000th Genome to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Million Veteran Program
18.11.20
Personalis, Inc. präsentiert auf der virtuellen Veranstaltung EACR Liquid Biopsies
18.11.20
Personalis, Inc. to Present at EACR Liquid Biopsies Virtual Event