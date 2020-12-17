 

California American Water Offers Customer Assistance Program to Customers in Hillview, El Rio and Fruitridge Vista Systems

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
17.12.2020, 15:00  |  18   |   |   

California American Water takes great pride in our ability to provide safe reliable water and wastewater services. These services are essential and affordability is key. In order to support the affordability of water service for residential customers, California American Water offers a Customer Assistance Program that provides discounts of 20 to 30 percent for essential service to customers who earn 200 percent or less of the Federal Poverty Level.

While this discount is available for the vast majority of our residential customers, some customers in new acquired systems have not had immediate access to these programs. Given the severity of the economic downturn that accompanied the COVID – 19 pandemic, the company sought and received approval to extend its Customer Assistance Program to residents in three newly acquired systems in Sacramento (Fruitridge Vista), Madera (Hillview) and Ventura (Rio Plaza). This approval extends the availability of the program to approximately 6,000 new residential customers.

“Essential service should be available to everyone served by California American Water,” said California American Water President Rich Svindland. “I’m proud of our leadership on affordability and pleased we can extend financial help to families and seniors who are suffering as a result of the pandemic. In these trying times, our water service is critical for health and sanitation.”

Residential customers in the three newly acquired systems became eligible for the discounts on the first of December. Application forms will be mailed to customers or can be found on at www.californiaamwater.com In addition, California American Water will review customer enrollment in discount programs for Pacific Gas and Electric and Southern California Edison to identify qualified participants.

In addition to ratepayer assistance, California American Water utilizes tiered residential rates to provide essential levels of water service at discounted costs, budget billing, payment arrangement plans of up to 12 months and a variety of conservation programs and services to help customers save by using less. Customers can learn more by visiting our website at www.californiaamwater.com.

About California American Water: California American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), provides high-quality and reliable water and/or wastewater services to more than 680,000 California residents. Information regarding California American Water’s service areas can be found on the company’s website www.californiaamwater.com.

About American Water: With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 6,800 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to 15 million people in 46 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to make sure we keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn

AWK-IR

American Water Works Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

California American Water Offers Customer Assistance Program to Customers in Hillview, El Rio and Fruitridge Vista Systems California American Water takes great pride in our ability to provide safe reliable water and wastewater services. These services are essential and affordability is key. In order to support the affordability of water service for residential …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Skillz Becomes First Publicly-Traded Mobile Esports Platform
Altria Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.86 Per Share
Tilray Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Merger of Tilray, Inc. Is Fair to ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Kandi ...
BevCanna Anticipates to Close Landmark Acquisition of Naturo Group by January 20, 2021
Berry Global Group, Inc. Announces Pricing of Private Placement Notes Offering
QAD Expands Capabilities in Strategic Sourcing and Supplier Management with Planned Acquisition of ...
HBO Max to Launch December 17 on Roku Devices
Aurinia Announces Collaboration and Licensing Agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. for ...
Amazon Offers Customers Free, Convenient and Easy Returns at More Locations This Holiday Season
Titel
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
Ameriprise Welcomes Team of Advisors with $168 Million in Assets and Big Plans for Growth to Its ...
Bluegreen Vacations and Bankruptcy Trustee for Former Timeshare Exit Company American Resort ...
Eurofins Launches a Rapid SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test and a RT-PCR Test in a Self-Sampled, Gargling ...
ImmunityBio’s hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Shows Complete Protection of Airways in ...
AT&T Declares Quarterly Dividend on Common and Preferred Shares
AbCellera Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
BevCanna Executes Definitive Agreement to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, ...
The Walt Disney Company Surpasses 137M Paid Subscriptions across its Direct-to-Consumer Services, ...
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Xpeng Presents P7 Wing Limited Edition at Auto Guangzhou
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11:16 Uhr
Smarte Renditen mit Wasser: Zwei Aktien, mit denen man von diesem Trend profitieren könnte!
16.12.20
Missouri American Water to Provide Additional Utility Bill Assistance
16.12.20
Pennsylvania American Water Premieres New Video to Remind Customers to Keep Fats, Oils and Grease from Crashing Your Holiday Parties
15.12.20
New Jersey American Water Named Recipient of 2020 Governor’s Environmental Excellence Award
14.12.20
Pennsylvania American Water Offers Virtual Information Sessions on Customer Assistance Programs
14.12.20
American Water Awarded 2020 National Corporation of the Year by Eastern Minority Supplier Development Council
10.12.20
 Illinois American Water Acquires Four Lakes Water Distribution System
10.12.20
American Water Declares Quarterly Dividend
09.12.20
American Water CEO Walter Lynch Set to Speak At Bank of America 2020 Water Conference
08.12.20
Pennsylvania American Water Selected to Purchase Brentwood Borough Wastewater System