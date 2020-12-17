Fisker and Magna Enter Into Definitive Agreements

Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) (Fisker) – designer and manufacturer of the world’s most emotion-stirring, eco-friendly electric vehicles and advanced mobility solutions – today announced it has entered into definitive “operational phase” platform-sharing and initial manufacturing agreements with Magna International Inc. (collectively with its affiliates, “Magna”), which clarify and finalize key aspects of the framework agreement previously announced on Oct. 15, 2020.

Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) (Fisker) – designer and manufacturer of the world’s most emotion-stirring, eco-friendly electric vehicles and advanced mobility solutions – today announced it has entered into definitive “operational phase” platform-sharing and initial manufacturing agreements with Magna International Inc. (collectively with its affiliates, “Magna”), which clarify and finalize key aspects of the framework agreement previously announced on Oct. 15, 2020. The Fisker Ocean will initially be manufactured exclusively by Magna in Europe, where it currently produces several high-quality vehicles on behalf of global brands. Interest in the Ocean continues to build at an encouraging pace, with global paid reservations now standing at more than 10,400 as of today. Fisker plans to unveil a production-intent prototype of the Ocean in the summer of 2021. (Photo: Business Wire)

“I’m very pleased to have closed this definitive agreement, as planned, following the signing of the original framework deal,” commented Fisker Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Henrik Fisker. “With the recent completion of the PPS gateway, the Fisker and Magna teams are working literally around the clock to ensure we can keep our rapid development program on track towards the delivery of the all-electric Fisker Ocean SUV, projected to commence in Q4 2022.”

The Fisker Ocean will initially be manufactured exclusively by Magna in Europe, where it currently produces several high-quality vehicles on behalf of global brands. Interest in the Ocean continues to build at an encouraging pace, with global paid reservations now standing at more than 10,400 as of today. Fisker plans to unveil a production-intent prototype of the Ocean in the summer of 2021.

“Our teams are fully engaged to enable the projected start of production in Q4 2022 and are working through a common set of program milestones,” said Frank Klein, President of Magna Steyr. “Our complete vehicle development approach is ideally suited to the Ocean program and its rapid development path to market.”