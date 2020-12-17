 

WaterMill Asset Management Issues Statement Regarding Consent Solicitation at Ziopharm Oncology

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
17.12.2020, 15:00  |  23   |   |   

WaterMill Asset Management Corp. (together with its affiliates, “WaterMill” or “we”), a sizable and long-term shareholder of Ziopharm Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZIOP) (“Ziopharm” or the “Company”), today announced that it received the requisite number of written consents to add all three of its director candidates – Robert Postma, Jaime Vieser and Holger Weis – to the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”). Although each member of WaterMill’s slate received support from holders of more than 50% of Ziopharm’s outstanding shares, only Messrs. Vieser and Weis are able to join as directors due to the Company’s Board currently being capped at eight members. WaterMill also received the requisite number of consents to remove Scott Tariff from the Board.

Robert Postma, principal and founder of WaterMill, commented:

“We are pleased that Jaime and Holger have joined Ziopharm’s Board at this critical point in time. Jaime’s capital allocation acumen, ownership perspectives and turnaround experience will be tremendous assets in the boardroom. Holger’s c-level background in the life sciences sector, commercial intensity and finance expertise will also be extremely helpful in the pivotal months to come. They are fully committed to putting this contest behind them and immediately helping the Board chart the right path forward. Now that nearly 40% of the Board has been refreshed in recent weeks, Ziopharm should be well-positioned to begin enhancing its corporate governance and prioritizing strategic initiatives that are most likely to create meaningful near-term value for shareholders, providers and patients.”

Mr. Postma concluded:

“WaterMill also wants to take this opportunity to thank its fellow shareholders for their incredibly thoughtful engagement throughout this process. While we anticipate that many supportive shareholders will be disappointed that our full slate is not joining the Board at this time, WaterMill is constructively engaging with Ziopharm to try to ensure that the message sent by a critical mass of investors is respected. WaterMill remains committed to always doing what is best for Ziopharm.”

Ziopharm Oncology Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. - Mit dem Immunsystem Krebs bekämpfen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

WaterMill Asset Management Issues Statement Regarding Consent Solicitation at Ziopharm Oncology WaterMill Asset Management Corp. (together with its affiliates, “WaterMill” or “we”), a sizable and long-term shareholder of Ziopharm Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZIOP) (“Ziopharm” or the “Company”), today announced that it received the requisite number …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Skillz Becomes First Publicly-Traded Mobile Esports Platform
Altria Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.86 Per Share
Tilray Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Merger of Tilray, Inc. Is Fair to ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Kandi ...
BevCanna Anticipates to Close Landmark Acquisition of Naturo Group by January 20, 2021
Berry Global Group, Inc. Announces Pricing of Private Placement Notes Offering
QAD Expands Capabilities in Strategic Sourcing and Supplier Management with Planned Acquisition of ...
HBO Max to Launch December 17 on Roku Devices
Aurinia Announces Collaboration and Licensing Agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. for ...
Amazon Offers Customers Free, Convenient and Easy Returns at More Locations This Holiday Season
Titel
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
Ameriprise Welcomes Team of Advisors with $168 Million in Assets and Big Plans for Growth to Its ...
Bluegreen Vacations and Bankruptcy Trustee for Former Timeshare Exit Company American Resort ...
Eurofins Launches a Rapid SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test and a RT-PCR Test in a Self-Sampled, Gargling ...
ImmunityBio’s hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Shows Complete Protection of Airways in ...
AT&T Declares Quarterly Dividend on Common and Preferred Shares
AbCellera Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
BevCanna Executes Definitive Agreement to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, ...
The Walt Disney Company Surpasses 137M Paid Subscriptions across its Direct-to-Consumer Services, ...
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Xpeng Presents P7 Wing Limited Edition at Auto Guangzhou
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16.12.20
Ziopharm Comments on Consent Solicitation Results
14.12.20
Ziopharm Oncology Announces Chief Financial Officer to Step Down
12.12.20
WaterMill Asset Management Addresses Ziopharm Oncology’s Latest Distortion and Recent Threat
12.12.20
Ziopharm Comments on Delay of WaterMill’s Stated Consent Deadline
11.12.20
Egan-Jones Recommends Against Electing Dissident’s Full Slate of Nominees to Ziopharm Board
08.12.20
WaterMill Asset Management Reinforces the Need for Meaningful and Urgent Change at Ziopharm Oncology
04.12.20
Ziopharm Details Actions in Response to Shareholder Feedback
03.12.20
Glass Lewis Recommends Ziopharm Shareholders Vote on the WHITE Consent Card for All of WaterMill’s Director Candidates and Proposals
28.11.20
WaterMill Asset Management Refutes Ziopharm Oncology’s Desperate, Low-Road Smear Campaign
27.11.20
Ziopharm Comments on Institutional Shareholder Services’ Recommendation to Reject WaterMill’s Attempt to Remove Half of Ziopharm’s Board of Directors

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14.12.20
2
ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. - Mit dem Immunsystem Krebs bekämpfen