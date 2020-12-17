OneSpan Announces Participation in 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference
OneSpan (NASDAQ: OSPN), the global leader in securing remote banking transactions, today announced that Scott Clements, CEO, and Joe Maxa, Vice President of Investor Relations, will participate in the 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference, taking place January 11-15, 2021.
OneSpan is scheduled to present on Wednesday, January 13 at 4:15 p.m. ET. Management will also be available for one on one meetings. A link for the live webcast, as well as a replay of the archived webcast, can be found on the investor relations section of OneSpan’s website at investors.onespan.com.
About OneSpan
OneSpan helps protect the world from digital fraud by establishing trust in people’s identities, the devices they use and the transactions they carry out. We do this by making digital banking accessible, secure, easy and valuable. OneSpan’s Trusted Identity platform and security solutions significantly reduce digital transaction fraud and enable regulatory compliance for more than 10,000 customers, including over half of the top 100 global banks. Whether through automating agreements, detecting fraud or securing financial transactions, OneSpan helps reduce costs and accelerate customer acquisition while improving the user experience. Learn more at OneSpan.com.
Copyright 2020 OneSpan North America Inc., all rights reserved. OneSpan is a registered or unregistered trademark of OneSpan North America Inc. or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201217005614/en/OneSpan Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
0 Kommentare