OneSpan Announces Participation in 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference

OneSpan (NASDAQ: OSPN), the global leader in securing remote banking transactions, today announced that Scott Clements, CEO, and Joe Maxa, Vice President of Investor Relations, will participate in the 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference, taking place January 11-15, 2021.

OneSpan is scheduled to present on Wednesday, January 13 at 4:15 p.m. ET. Management will also be available for one on one meetings. A link for the live webcast, as well as a replay of the archived webcast, can be found on the investor relations section of OneSpan’s website at investors.onespan.com.