The J.P. Morgan Wealth Management Women and Investing Study reviewed the investing habits of affluent women in 2020. The survey polled women across races and took a deeper look to examine the factors that help Black and Latinx women build lasting wealth.

The pandemic has had negative impacts on investments for most affluent women this year, according to new research from J.P. Morgan Wealth Management. But affluent Black and Latinx female investors were more likely to take matters into their own hands, seize opportunities presented by market volatility and feel confident about their goals.

“Women are already the majority in controlling wealth and that number will only grow,” said Kristin Lemkau, CEO of J.P. Morgan Wealth Management in the U.S. “We see a huge opportunity to help women build their wealth for the long term – however they choose to do it. And that starts by actually listening to them.”

Despite being more confident than their white counterparts about their financial future, more than half of affluent Black and Latinx women surveyed said they faced more challenges to investing, including finding financial advice that fits their needs. And they were more likely to financially support friends and family in 2020.

“Closing the racial and gender wealth gaps demands work across communities,” said Byna Elliott, Head of Advancing Black Pathways for JPMorgan Chase. “What’s interesting to me about this study is that Black girls get a clear head start on building wealth when their parents talk to them about money and set up a savings or investing account.”

The survey polled 1,375 women investors with at least $150,000 in investable assets in October 2020.

Most affluent Black and Latinx women found their own path to investing

The study includes the following significant findings about investing behaviors:

19% of affluent Black and Latinx women surveyed started investing in 2020 to capitalize on this year’s market volatility, compared to 5% of affluent white women.

75% said they were confident about their financial goals looking ahead to the next 12 months, compared to 50% of white counterparts.

When starting to invest, 78% of affluent Black and Latinx women used self-directed educational resources, including online educational resources, apps or TV shows, compared to 47% of affluent white women.

55% of affluent Black and Latinx women agree that investing is more challenging for people of their race.

62% felt confident about achieving their financial goals when they started investing.

When asked what challenges or barriers affluent Black and Latinx women faced that made it difficult to start investing, 30% cited too much debt, compared to 22% of affluent white women. When they first became investors, 21% noted that services did not fit their needs or they had a bad experience, compared to 7% of their white counterparts.