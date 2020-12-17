 

2020 Women and Investing Study Confidence and Concerns for Female Investors

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
17.12.2020, 15:00  |  37   |   |   

The pandemic has had negative impacts on investments for most affluent women this year, according to new research from J.P. Morgan Wealth Management. But affluent Black and Latinx female investors were more likely to take matters into their own hands, seize opportunities presented by market volatility and feel confident about their goals.

The J.P. Morgan Wealth Management Women and Investing Study reviewed the investing habits of affluent women in 2020. The survey polled women across races and took a deeper look to examine the factors that help Black and Latinx women build lasting wealth.

“Women are already the majority in controlling wealth and that number will only grow,” said Kristin Lemkau, CEO of J.P. Morgan Wealth Management in the U.S. “We see a huge opportunity to help women build their wealth for the long term – however they choose to do it. And that starts by actually listening to them.”

Despite being more confident than their white counterparts about their financial future, more than half of affluent Black and Latinx women surveyed said they faced more challenges to investing, including finding financial advice that fits their needs. And they were more likely to financially support friends and family in 2020.

“Closing the racial and gender wealth gaps demands work across communities,” said Byna Elliott, Head of Advancing Black Pathways for JPMorgan Chase. “What’s interesting to me about this study is that Black girls get a clear head start on building wealth when their parents talk to them about money and set up a savings or investing account.”

The survey polled 1,375 women investors with at least $150,000 in investable assets in October 2020.

Most affluent Black and Latinx women found their own path to investing

The study includes the following significant findings about investing behaviors:

  • 19% of affluent Black and Latinx women surveyed started investing in 2020 to capitalize on this year’s market volatility, compared to 5% of affluent white women.
  • 75% said they were confident about their financial goals looking ahead to the next 12 months, compared to 50% of white counterparts.
  • When starting to invest, 78% of affluent Black and Latinx women used self-directed educational resources, including online educational resources, apps or TV shows, compared to 47% of affluent white women.
  • 55% of affluent Black and Latinx women agree that investing is more challenging for people of their race.
  • 62% felt confident about achieving their financial goals when they started investing.

When asked what challenges or barriers affluent Black and Latinx women faced that made it difficult to start investing, 30% cited too much debt, compared to 22% of affluent white women. When they first became investors, 21% noted that services did not fit their needs or they had a bad experience, compared to 7% of their white counterparts.

Seite 1 von 3
JPMorgan Chase Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

2020 Women and Investing Study Confidence and Concerns for Female Investors The pandemic has had negative impacts on investments for most affluent women this year, according to new research from J.P. Morgan Wealth Management. But affluent Black and Latinx female investors were more likely to take matters into their own …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Skillz Becomes First Publicly-Traded Mobile Esports Platform
Altria Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.86 Per Share
Tilray Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Merger of Tilray, Inc. Is Fair to ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Kandi ...
BevCanna Anticipates to Close Landmark Acquisition of Naturo Group by January 20, 2021
Berry Global Group, Inc. Announces Pricing of Private Placement Notes Offering
QAD Expands Capabilities in Strategic Sourcing and Supplier Management with Planned Acquisition of ...
HBO Max to Launch December 17 on Roku Devices
Aurinia Announces Collaboration and Licensing Agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. for ...
Amazon Offers Customers Free, Convenient and Easy Returns at More Locations This Holiday Season
Titel
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
Ameriprise Welcomes Team of Advisors with $168 Million in Assets and Big Plans for Growth to Its ...
Bluegreen Vacations and Bankruptcy Trustee for Former Timeshare Exit Company American Resort ...
Eurofins Launches a Rapid SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test and a RT-PCR Test in a Self-Sampled, Gargling ...
ImmunityBio’s hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Shows Complete Protection of Airways in ...
AT&T Declares Quarterly Dividend on Common and Preferred Shares
AbCellera Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
BevCanna Executes Definitive Agreement to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, ...
The Walt Disney Company Surpasses 137M Paid Subscriptions across its Direct-to-Consumer Services, ...
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Xpeng Presents P7 Wing Limited Edition at Auto Guangzhou
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15.12.20
JPMorgan Chase Declares Preferred Stock Dividends
14.12.20
Chase Freedom Announces Q1 2021 Quarterly Bonus Categories – Wholesale Clubs, Cable, Internet, & Phone Services, and Select Streaming Services
14.12.20
Chase, Air Canada and Mastercard Announce Partnership to Launch a Credit Card in the U.S.
11.12.20
Den Zyklus von Bankaktien verstehen
11.12.20
Aktien: Deutsche Bank will in China durchstarten
10.12.20
J.P. Morgan Executes Intraday Repo Transaction Using Blockchain
09.12.20
Jamie Dimon: Der Grund für die niedrigen Kurse der Bankaktien liegt in der Regulierungswut
08.12.20
JPMorgan Chase Declares Common Stock Dividend
08.12.20
ROUNDUP/Aktien Europa Schluss: Anleger vorsichtig wegen Corona und Brexit
03.12.20
Chicago Receives $7.2 Million from JPMorgan Chase’s AdvancingCities Challenge to Improve Access to Affordable Housing in Black and Latino Communities

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.12.20
30
JP Morgan versucht auszubrechen!