 

ZoomInfo Ranks First in 22 Grids in G2’s 2021 Winter Grid Reports

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
17.12.2020, 15:00  |  36   |   |   

ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI), a global leader in go-to-market intelligence solutions, today announced that it has earned a company-record 22 No. 1 rankings in G2’s Winter 2021 Grid Reports. The company claimed at least one No. 1 ranking in eight different disciplines, including four-way sweeps of Lead Capture, Market Intelligence, and Marketing Account Intelligence.

ZoomInfo appeared on a total of 37 G2 Grid Reports, its highest total ever, surpassing the previous mark of 32, which was set one period earlier in Fall 2020. Its 22 best-in-class placements were three more than its prior record of 19 in Fall 2020.

Demonstrating its versatility as both a lead enrichment tool and a sales and marketing intelligence solution, ZoomInfo expanded to a record 11 different sections. After appearing in five new sections last quarter, the company made its debut in the Recruiting Automation section in the Winter 2021 Grid Reports. Also of note:

  • ZoomInfo earned at least 10 No. 1 rankings for the third consecutive quarter, a streak during which it has averaged 17 top placements.
  • ZoomInfo maintained the top spot in both the overall and mid-market grids of Marketing Account Intelligence for the 11th consecutive quarter.
  • For the third straight quarter, ZoomInfo was listed as the No. 1 Enterprise solution in all three of the Sales Intelligence, Market Intelligence, and Marketing Account Intelligence sections.
  • In addition to maintaining its 19 first-place listings from last quarter, ZoomInfo moved into the top spot in three more: Lead Capture (enterprise), Account Data Management (enterprise), and Email Verification (small business).
  • ZoomInfo topped LinkedIn Sales Navigator in the Enterprise Sales Intelligence grid for the sixth consecutive quarter.
  • ZoomInfo matched or improved its ranking in all 32 grids in which it appeared last quarter (Fall 2020).
  • In its first appearance in the grid, ZoomInfo was named the No. 2 solution for AI Sales Assistant at the enterprise level.

The Winter 2021 Grid Reports are based on G2’s unique algorithm, which calculates customer satisfaction and market presence scores in real-time. Based on user reviews and data aggregated from online sources and social networks, ZoomInfo’s high placement in these categories underscores the ways in which best-in-class data feeds every step of a sales and marketing professional’s workflow, and reveal the need for an automated pathway to go-to-market intelligence.

Seite 1 von 3
ZoomInfo Technologies Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ZoomInfo Ranks First in 22 Grids in G2’s 2021 Winter Grid Reports ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI), a global leader in go-to-market intelligence solutions, today announced that it has earned a company-record 22 No. 1 rankings in G2’s Winter 2021 Grid Reports. The company claimed at least one No. 1 ranking in eight different …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Skillz Becomes First Publicly-Traded Mobile Esports Platform
Altria Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.86 Per Share
Tilray Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Merger of Tilray, Inc. Is Fair to ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Kandi ...
BevCanna Anticipates to Close Landmark Acquisition of Naturo Group by January 20, 2021
Berry Global Group, Inc. Announces Pricing of Private Placement Notes Offering
QAD Expands Capabilities in Strategic Sourcing and Supplier Management with Planned Acquisition of ...
HBO Max to Launch December 17 on Roku Devices
Aurinia Announces Collaboration and Licensing Agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. for ...
Amazon Offers Customers Free, Convenient and Easy Returns at More Locations This Holiday Season
Titel
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
Ameriprise Welcomes Team of Advisors with $168 Million in Assets and Big Plans for Growth to Its ...
Bluegreen Vacations and Bankruptcy Trustee for Former Timeshare Exit Company American Resort ...
Eurofins Launches a Rapid SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test and a RT-PCR Test in a Self-Sampled, Gargling ...
ImmunityBio’s hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Shows Complete Protection of Airways in ...
AT&T Declares Quarterly Dividend on Common and Preferred Shares
AbCellera Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
BevCanna Executes Definitive Agreement to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, ...
The Walt Disney Company Surpasses 137M Paid Subscriptions across its Direct-to-Consumer Services, ...
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Xpeng Presents P7 Wing Limited Edition at Auto Guangzhou
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15.12.20
ZoomInfo Platform Empowers Digital Wish to Aid Students Without Home Internet Access During Pandemic
02.12.20
ZoomInfo Launches Privacy Clusters to Future-Proof Intent Data
02.12.20
ZoomInfo Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of Shares of Class A Common Stock
30.11.20
ZoomInfo Announces Secondary Offering of Shares of Class A Common Stock
24.11.20
ZoomInfo Announces the Filing of a Registration Statement on Form S-1
23.11.20
ZoomInfo Named by The Boston Globe as a Top Place to Work for 2020