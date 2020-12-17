ZoomInfo Ranks First in 22 Grids in G2’s 2021 Winter Grid Reports

ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI), a global leader in go-to-market intelligence solutions, today announced that it has earned a company-record 22 No. 1 rankings in G2’s Winter 2021 Grid Reports. The company claimed at least one No. 1 ranking in eight different disciplines, including four-way sweeps of Lead Capture, Market Intelligence, and Marketing Account Intelligence.

ZoomInfo appeared on a total of 37 G2 Grid Reports, its highest total ever, surpassing the previous mark of 32, which was set one period earlier in Fall 2020. Its 22 best-in-class placements were three more than its prior record of 19 in Fall 2020.