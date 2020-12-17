 

ADM to End Production of Dry Lysine in Early 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
17.12.2020, 15:15  |  48   |   |   

ADM (NYSE: ADM) today announced it will end production of dry lysine in the first half of 2021, focusing solely on customer needs for liquid and encapsulated lysine products.

“Animal nutrition is a growing and evolving industry, and as a global leader in this space, we’re proud to meet customer needs with modern, innovative products,” said Pierre Joseph Paoli, president, Feed Ingredients and Additives. “We’re seeing good growth from existing and new customers, and we’ve received great feedback as we’ve worked closely with producers to transition them to our liquid lysine products and delivery systems, as well as to our innovative new encapsulated lysine products. Simultaneously, market conditions for dry lysine have eroded, as global industry capacity has expanded faster than demand. We are pleased to continue to invest to serve our customers with cutting-edge ingredients and services, while simultaneously refocusing and strengthening this segment of our Animal Nutrition business portfolio.”

Throughout 2020, ADM has been working closely with swine and poultry feed producers to transition to liquid lysine, installing equipment in their plants and providing them with superior service through the company’s Online Inventory Management System. In addition, the company continues to introduce new, highly effective differentiated solutions for dairy cows, including NutriPass L, a market-leading encapsulated lysine product that delivers a consistent supply of metabolized lysine to the animal. The company will continue working with customers to ensure a seamless transition within its product portfolio before ending production of dry lysine.

Lysine is an essential amino acid in nutrition. It is used to address the nutrient requirements of the animal and improve production performance for producers to deliver milk, meat and eggs to consumers.

About ADM

At ADM, we unlock the power of nature to provide access to nutrition worldwide. With industry-advancing innovations, a complete portfolio of ingredients and solutions to meet any taste, and a commitment to sustainability, we give customers an edge in solving the nutritional challenges of today and tomorrow. We’re a global leader in human and animal nutrition and the world’s premier agricultural origination and processing company. Our breadth, depth, insights, facilities and logistical expertise give us unparalleled capabilities to meet needs for food, beverages, health and wellness, and more. From the seed of the idea to the outcome of the solution, we enrich the quality of life the world over. Learn more at www.adm.com.

Source: Corporate release

Archer Daniels Midland Company Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ADM to End Production of Dry Lysine in Early 2021 ADM (NYSE: ADM) today announced it will end production of dry lysine in the first half of 2021, focusing solely on customer needs for liquid and encapsulated lysine products. “Animal nutrition is a growing and evolving industry, and as a global …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Skillz Becomes First Publicly-Traded Mobile Esports Platform
Altria Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.86 Per Share
Tilray Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Merger of Tilray, Inc. Is Fair to ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Kandi ...
BevCanna Anticipates to Close Landmark Acquisition of Naturo Group by January 20, 2021
Berry Global Group, Inc. Announces Pricing of Private Placement Notes Offering
QAD Expands Capabilities in Strategic Sourcing and Supplier Management with Planned Acquisition of ...
HBO Max to Launch December 17 on Roku Devices
Aurinia Announces Collaboration and Licensing Agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. for ...
Amazon Offers Customers Free, Convenient and Easy Returns at More Locations This Holiday Season
Titel
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
Ameriprise Welcomes Team of Advisors with $168 Million in Assets and Big Plans for Growth to Its ...
Bluegreen Vacations and Bankruptcy Trustee for Former Timeshare Exit Company American Resort ...
Eurofins Launches a Rapid SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test and a RT-PCR Test in a Self-Sampled, Gargling ...
ImmunityBio’s hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Shows Complete Protection of Airways in ...
AT&T Declares Quarterly Dividend on Common and Preferred Shares
AbCellera Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
BevCanna Executes Definitive Agreement to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, ...
The Walt Disney Company Surpasses 137M Paid Subscriptions across its Direct-to-Consumer Services, ...
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Xpeng Presents P7 Wing Limited Edition at Auto Guangzhou
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
01.12.20
ADM to Present at BMO 2020 Growth & ESG Conference
23.11.20
ADM to Present at Bloomberg’s Sustainable Business Summit
19.11.20
ADM, InnovaFeed announce construction of world’s largest insect protein facility in Decatur, Illinois

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18.11.20
29
Archer Daniels Midland