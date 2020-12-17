 

ReposiTrak Enables Accurate Perpetual Inventories for Grocery e-Commerce

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
17.12.2020, 15:13  |  43   |   |   

To help retailers deliver on the key proposition of grocery e-commerce—namely, frictionless convenience—ReposiTrak, the industry leader in direct store delivery (DSD) for the retail supply chain, is offering an omnichannel perpetual inventory system that ensures products selected online are actually available in the store.

The ramp up of ReposiTrak’s perpetual inventory solution comes at a time when brick and mortar stores have morphed into e-commerce fulfillment centers. However, the lack of visibility to store-level inventories for key categories, particularly high demand, fast turn DSD products, finds many retailers at a major disadvantage in meeting customer expectations due to high out-of-stocks levels, says Randy Fields, chairman and CEO of ReposiTrak.

“While COVID has created the most compelling case imaginable for retailers to accelerate their omnichannel strategies, it has also exposed a glaring weakness relating to lack of visibility to store-level inventories,” Fields says.

“At its core, online grocery ordering aims to deliver convenience for the customer, but all too often leads to a series of text message substitution requests because DSD products like bread, milk and dairy are out-of-stock, and the e-commerce system is blind to that fact. In order to effectively implement an omnichannel strategy, a DSD perpetual inventory system is essential,” Fields affirms.

Direct-store delivery products pose particular challenges for personal grocery shoppers, primarily due to the lack of visibility retailers have with their DSD inventory, which is typically controlled by outside suppliers.

More Control + Greater Accuracy = Perpetual Inventories

“But as any astute retailer knows, less control leads to more inaccuracies—which is even more problematic at a time when retailers are jockeying to meet and exceed increasingly demanding expectations of a new breed of crowd-avoiding, convenience-seeking omni-shoppers,” says Fields.

“Out-of-stocks not only create disappointment for the customer but lost sales for both the retailer and the vendor as well,” he adds, noting that ReposiTrak’s omnichannel perpetual inventory solution extends the company’s extensive track record in DSD, which includes some 60 million store SKU counts. ReposiTrak’s customers are seeing sales increases that often exceed 50% because the customer and the retailer have the product on-hand and visible online.

“DSD out-of-stocks are something ReposiTrak knows really well—we’ve been dealing with it for over 20 years—and have pioneered unique capabilities to solve what is presently one of retailers’ biggest challenges,” concludes Fields.

Learn more about ReposiTrak’s perpetual inventory solution here.

About Park City Group and ReposiTrak

Park City Group (NASDAQ: PCYG) is a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) provider that brings visibility to the consumer goods supply chain through its industry-leading ReposiTrak Inc., subsidiary. ReposiTrak has three product families—Compliance and Risk Management, Supply Chain Solutions and MarketPlace sourcing and B2B commerce—and provides retailers and suppliers with a robust solutions suite to help enhance operational control and increase sales while enabling them to protect their brands, reduce risk and remain in compliance with regulatory requirements. More information is available at repositrak.com and parkcitygroup.com.

Park City Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ReposiTrak Enables Accurate Perpetual Inventories for Grocery e-Commerce To help retailers deliver on the key proposition of grocery e-commerce—namely, frictionless convenience—ReposiTrak, the industry leader in direct store delivery (DSD) for the retail supply chain, is offering an omnichannel perpetual inventory system …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Skillz Becomes First Publicly-Traded Mobile Esports Platform
Altria Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.86 Per Share
Tilray Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Merger of Tilray, Inc. Is Fair to ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Kandi ...
BevCanna Anticipates to Close Landmark Acquisition of Naturo Group by January 20, 2021
Berry Global Group, Inc. Announces Pricing of Private Placement Notes Offering
QAD Expands Capabilities in Strategic Sourcing and Supplier Management with Planned Acquisition of ...
HBO Max to Launch December 17 on Roku Devices
Aurinia Announces Collaboration and Licensing Agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. for ...
Amazon Offers Customers Free, Convenient and Easy Returns at More Locations This Holiday Season
Titel
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
Ameriprise Welcomes Team of Advisors with $168 Million in Assets and Big Plans for Growth to Its ...
Bluegreen Vacations and Bankruptcy Trustee for Former Timeshare Exit Company American Resort ...
Eurofins Launches a Rapid SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test and a RT-PCR Test in a Self-Sampled, Gargling ...
ImmunityBio’s hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Shows Complete Protection of Airways in ...
AT&T Declares Quarterly Dividend on Common and Preferred Shares
AbCellera Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
BevCanna Executes Definitive Agreement to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, ...
The Walt Disney Company Surpasses 137M Paid Subscriptions across its Direct-to-Consumer Services, ...
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Xpeng Presents P7 Wing Limited Edition at Auto Guangzhou
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.12.20
ReposiTrak Simplifies Quality Management Recordkeeping with New Smartphone App