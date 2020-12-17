 

HPQ NANO Reaches Major Milestones With Gen 1 Nano Silicon Reactor Operational

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
17.12.2020, 15:10  |  58   |   |   

New Era of Low-Cost Manufacturing of Nano Silicon Materials About to Commence

MONTREAL, Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innovative silicon solutions provider HPQ Silicon Resources Inc. (“HPQ” or “the Company”) (TSX-V: HPQ; FWB: UGE; Other OTC : URAGF), through its wholly – owned subsidiary, HPQ Nano Silicon Powders inc (“HPQ NANO”), is pleased to announce today that technology provider PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (TSX: PYR) has informed HPQ NANO that phase 1 of the PUREVAPTM Nano Silicon Reactor (“NSiR”) development program has reached the commissioning stage, with the Gen1 PUREVAPTM NSiR now ready to start producing Silicon nano materials.

“The announcement today is indeed a major milestone and we are proud at having played a key role in this accomplishment. We are all extremely excited to have the Nano Reactor up and running, on schedule and on budget, particularly during these trying times.” said P. Peter Pascali CEO and Chairman of PyroGenesis Canada Inc. “The next major step is to get qualified samples into end user’s hands which we are pushing to do before year-end, or shortly afterwards. The more we progress with the Nano reactor the more it seems to us to be a real game changer. It may very well become the gold standard for making nano Si for the battery industry. Success to date bodes well for the future, and today’s announcement is one major step in that direction”.

PUREVAPTM NSiR LOW-COST SPHERICAL SILICON MATERIALS: A GAME CHANGING LEAP

Despite strong research and massive investment in Silicon material for batteries, current manufacturing processes are simply not scalable or commercially viable. With a capability of producing tailor made silicon materials within a wide range (from < 0.20 µm up to 5 µm), the PUREVAPTM NSiR represents a game changing leap forward in resolving the issues of commercial viability and scalability.

With the Gen1 NSiR now operational, HPQ NANO will be uniquely positioned to be able to offer industry participants a wide spectrum of products for testing, while we advance phase 2 of the PUREVAPTM NSiR development program towards the confirmation of the scalability of the process in order to increase our capacity to meet the anticipated emerging demands from battery, EV manufactures and other markets looking for nano silicon materials.

