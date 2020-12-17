LPL Financial, Gladstone Wealth Partners Welcome Mother and Son Team

The advisors named their new independent practice Homestead Wealth Management as a tribute to their community and family roots. Both mother and son entered the financial services industry from other career paths. Paulette launched her career as a financial advisor in 1995, coming from new home sales. Beaux was a dairy farmer, working on his great-grandfather’s homestead—milking 1,500 cows three times a day—until he teamed up with his mom on tax day in 2008. Based in Glendale, Ariz., the advisors now work mostly with blue collar investors, helping them monitor life’s changes and build cohesive financial plans for retirement.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC , a leading retail investment advisory firm, independent broker-dealer and registered investment advisor (RIA) custodian, today announced that financial advisors Paulette and Beaux Treguboff have joined LPL Financial’s broker-dealer and corporate RIA platform, in addition to leveraging LPL as a custodian. They are aligned with Gladstone Wealth Partners, a large enterprise supporting LPL-affiliated advisors. The advisors reported having served approximately $150 million in advisory and brokerage assets*. They join from Morgan Stanley.

Seeking more independence, the advisors chose to partner with LPL Financial and Gladstone Wealth Partners. “We want to own our business and have the autotomy to do what’s right for our clients,” Beaux said. “By joining LPL and Gladstone, we can provide comprehensive financial planning services to any client we want to serve, not just those with large accounts.”

Paulette added, “LPL and Gladstone support our choices and do not interfere with how we can most effectively serve our clients and run our business. We also know that LPL is heavily invested in providing advisors with modern capabilities. We love the simplified paperwork process that allows us to handle more things digitally.”

Additionally, the move was part of the team’s business continuity plan to ensure clients are covered well into the future. “We love that Gladstone provides an extra layer of support in how we take care of our clients,” Paulette said. “At the end of the day, that’s why we got into the business—to do what’s in their best interest and help our clients succeed.”

Richard Frick, managing partner and CEO at Gladstone Wealth Partners, said, “Gladstone is excited to work alongside LPL to help Homestead Wealth Management secure their independence. Paulette and Beaux value their clients and this move lets them choose who they service and customize their client relationships without being dictated to by a large wirehouse. We value our advisors and strive every day to deliver personalized services to help them succeed. This new partnership with Paulette and Beaux continue to expand Gladstone’s national presence with our first standalone office in the Phoenix market.”