 

Pure Harvest Announces New Cannabinoid Discovery

Company Establishing Revenue Lines, Leadership Team, & Roll-Out Plans for “Complex 612”

DENVER, CO, Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Pure Harvest Corporate Group, Inc. (OTCQB: PHCG), a publicly-traded holding company focused on emerging and high-growth industries, is pleased to announce the development of a cannabinoid compound which the Company believes has numerous applications as a versatile product ingredient. The working name for the cannabinoid compound is “Complex 612.”

“Complex 612 is a patent pending formulation created through extracting and compressing specific compounds within the hemp plant. Together with the addition of an antioxidant synergist to augment bioavailability and predictably of the experience in the ‘vehicle’ it is utilized within traditional, functional foods, confections, and beverages. Complex 612 also serves as a catalyst when paired with a variety of active compounds from plants including mushrooms, adaptogens, nootropics and others,” said Dr. James Rouse, NMD, Test Kitchen Chief Formulator. “The possibilities are limitless.”

“We believe Complex 612 and the wide variety of products and product enhancements that will come from it will be a game changer for the Company and this industry,” stated Matthew Gregarek, CEO, Pure Harvest Corporate Group. “We are already far down the road in our product development and planned roll-out and we are extremely excited to bring this product to market.

“Renowned cannabis attorney Donnie Emmi will officiate the product development and launch as CEO of our wholly owned subsidiary Test Kitchen and world-class marketing consultants Shipyard are handling everything from branding to our go-to-market strategy.

“I believe that I have truly assembled an All-Star team worthy of this tremendous innovation and am so immensely proud of what we’ve done and excited about what the very near future holds for Pure Harvest and its shareholders,” added Gregarek.

About Test Kitchen

Test Kitchen, a subsidiary of Pure Harvest, is a laboratory for human potential - an experiment and experience for creating and sustaining the highest expression of life.  Test Kitchen’s mission is to curate empirical physiology and cultivate predictable pharmacognosy to optimize mind-body-performance. To put it simply, Test Kitchen’s goal is to use its proprietary plant-based lifestyle formulas to help a person gain an unfair advantage over the person's former self.

About Pure Harvest Corporate Group

Pure Harvest Corporate Group, Inc. (OTCQB: PHCG) is a publicly traded holding company focused on emerging and high-growth industries. The PHCG team is committed to formulating, manufacturing, and distributing high-quality cannabis and hemp derived cannabinoid consumer products in markets where it is legal to do so. The Company has developed numerous retail brands and product lines that are currently available for purchase in select markets. Pure Harvest intends to grow its cannabis, hemp derived cannabinoids and Test Kitchen operations and expand globally as the laws regarding cannabis are reviewed and rewritten to repeal their prohibition.

Additionally, the Company may from time to time disclose public material events via its website at http://www.PureHarvestGroup.com or its social media accounts at the following locations:

https://www.facebook.com/pureharvestgroup

https://www.linkedin.com/company/49645278/admin/

https://twitter.com/PureHarvestCG

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933, are subject to Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and are subject to the safe harbors created by those rules. All statements, other than statements of fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential future plans and objectives of the company, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate. Future events and results could differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking statements.

Investor Relations & Financial Media

Integrity Media Inc.
team@integritymedia.com
Toll Free: (888) 216-3595
www.IntegrityMedia.com﻿


Disclaimer

