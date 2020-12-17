 

Canadian Life Companies Split Corp. Preferred Dividend Declared

TORONTO, Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Life Companies Split Corp. (The "Company") declares its monthly distribution of $0.05417 for each Preferred share ($0.650 annually). Distributions are payable January 8, 2021 to shareholders on record as at December 31, 2020.

There will not be a distribution paid to the Class A Shares for December 31, 2020 as per the Prospectus which states no regular monthly dividends will be paid on the Class A shares in any month as long as the net asset value per unit is equal to or less than $15.00.

Since inception Class A shareholders have received a total of $7.45 per share and Preferred shareholders have received a total of $9.15 per share inclusive of this distribution, for a combined total of $16.60 per unit.

The Company invests in a portfolio of four publicly traded Canadian life insurance companies as follows: Great-West Lifeco Inc., Industrial Alliance Insurance & Financial Services Inc., Manulife Financial Corporation and Sun Life Financial Inc.

Distribution Details    
     
Preferred Share (LFE.PR.B)   $0.05417
Ex-Dividend Date:   December 30, 2020
Record Date:   December 31, 2020
Payable Date:   January 8, 2021
     

Investor Relations: 1-877-478-2372
Local: 416-304-4443
www.lifesplit.com
info@quadravest.com


