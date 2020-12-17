Income Financial Trust Declares Monthly Distribution

TORONTO, Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Income Financial Trust ("Income Financial") declares its monthly distribution of $0.06250 per unit. The distribution is payable January 8, 2021 to unit holders on record as at December 31, 2020.



Under the distribution policy announced on November 18, 2013, the monthly distribution is determined by applying a 10.00% annualized rate on the volume weighted average market price (VWAP) of Income Financial's units over the last 3 trading days of the preceding month. As a result, holders of record on December 31, 2020 will receive a dividend of $0.06250 per unit based on the VWAP of $7.50 payable on January 8, 2021. The yield will remain stable at 10.00% (based on the VWAP) under this distribution policy.