 

JTEC Automotive Completes its High Performance 1969 Pontiac Firebird Build to be Featured at MaxMotive Alongside the 1970 Road Runner and Cuda from the Furious 7 Movie of the Fast and Furious Franchise

MIRAMAR BEACH, FL, Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- MasterBeat Corporation (OTC: MSTO), a company specializing in hard, tangible asset acquisitions with an intense focus on real estate, precious metals, collectible classic automobiles, and other tangible assets through its subsidiary SBQ Holdings, LLC, is pleased to announce its automotive division, JTEC Automotive, has completed its High Performance 69 Pontiac Firebird build.

JTEC’s 1969 Pontiac Firebird will be marketed and sold by MaxMotive, out of Boca Raton, Florida (www.maxmotive.com). The car will be featured with two very iconic cars (1970 Road Runner and Cuda’) from the infamous movie franchise: Fast and Furious. The new, but ongoing, partnership with MaxMotive provides JTEC with another reputable outlet to sell its custom vehicle builds. This relationship adds to JTEC’s existing channels which include Barret Jackson Auctions (www.barretjackson.com) and Mecum Auto (www.mecum.com).

“We are excited and honored by our newest relationship with MaxMotive. They have locations in Pittsburgh, PA and Boca Raton, FL (where our vehicle will be featured for sale). Our High Performance ‘69 Pontiac Firebird will be available for sale after January 1st, and it will be featured next to some pretty famous cars, the 1970 Plymouth RoadRunner and Cuda from the Furious 7 movie of the Fast and Furious franchise. It’s a pleasure to have our very first build being offered with such iconic cars. Pictures of our Firebird and ‘Furious’ cars will be made available on our website and social media,” stated Josh Tannariello, CEO of MasterBeat Corp.

Twitter: @AutomotiveJtec

About JTEC’s High Performance ‘69 Pontiac Firebird

The beautiful 1969 Firebird sports a 455 cubic inch H.O. (high output) engine that has been machined and professionally built into a high performance 469 cubic inch engine with a Hydraulic Cam, from Competition Cams, 11:5 to 1 compression forged aluminum pistons. It also features an Edelbrock Performer high flow intake manifold patented dual-plane, low-rise design providing torque over a wide RPM range with excellent throttle response throughout. On top of this, Performer intake sits a Holley 850 cfm classic carburetor. The car has an aftermarket Air Conditioning system. The exhaust system is a 3” inch stainless-steel dual exhaust system with Hooker Headers, and Flowmaster high flow mufflers give it an unmistakable sound.

