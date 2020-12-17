 

Apache Corporation Donates More Than 64,000 Trees to 56 Nonprofit Organizations

HOUSTON, Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apache Corporation (Nasdaq: APA) has announced the donation of more than 64,000 trees to 56 nonprofit partner organizations through the annual Apache Tree Grant Program. Since the program’s launch in 2005, the company has provided more than 4.8 million trees to partner organizations in 17 states. Plantings from this year’s grants began in October 2020 and will continue through May 2021.

"We are excited about another great group of grant recipients for this year’s Apache Tree Grant Program,” said John J. Christmann IV, Apache's chief executive officer and president. “We thank our partners for their commitment to conservation, habitat restoration and neighborhood beautification by planting and caring for these trees.”

Among this year’s recipients, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department received more than 500 trees to benefit six state parks and across various regions including Devils River, Goliad State Park, Lake Livingston State Park, Lockhart and Palmetto State Park, Martin Dies Jr. State Park and for other projects in Region 2 and Region 3.

“The Apache Tree Grant program has provided thousands of trees to Texas State Parks and facilities over the years,” said Annalise Reichert, sustainability program specialist, Texas Parks and Wildlife Department. “The trees have been used for a variety of natural resources projects, such as riparian habitat restoration, erosion mitigation and those establishing wildlife habitats. TPWD is grateful to Apache and looks forward to future opportunities to further our mission of conserving the natural resources of Texas for present and future generations.”

“We are really excited to be part of the Apache Tree Grant Program,” said Bob Stokes, president, Galveston Bay Foundation, another 2020 recipient. “The 300 trees we receive this year will be used to help re-forest our new 30-acre headquarters site in Kemah. We intend to host thousands of visitors each year at the new site and look forward to having them witness the growth of these trees and the reforestation that will occur over the years.”

“Habitat restoration and reforestation on the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service's South Texas Refuge Complex has been an ongoing effort for over 40 years,” said Kimberly Wahl-Villareal, plant ecologist, U.S. FWS Reforestation and Restoration program and 2020 grant recipient. “This program strives to restore the ecological function of the Tamaulipan thornscrub forests and preserve the wildlife species which these forests support, such as the endangered ocelot and a host of migratory birds. Through Apache Corporation's generous and continued support over the past six years, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has been able to plant 75,000 tree seedlings across 98 acres, restoring habitat for the native flora and fauna of south Texas.”

