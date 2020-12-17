North American Financial 15 Split Corp.: Regular Monthly Dividend Declaration for Preferred Share

TORONTO, Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- North American Financial 15 Split Corp. (The "Company") declares its regular monthly distribution of $0.05625 for each Preferred share ($0.675 annually). Distributions are payable January 8, 2021 to shareholders on record as at December 31, 2020.



There will not be a distribution paid to the Class A Shares for December 31, 2020 as per the Prospectus which states no regular monthly dividends will be paid on the Class A shares in any month as long as the net asset value per unit is equal to or less than $15.00.