Prime Dividend Corp. Monthly Dividend Declaration for Class A & Preferred Share

TORONTO, Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prime Dividend Corp. (The "Company") declares its monthly distribution of $0.04717 for each Class A share and $0.04167 for each Preferred share. Distributions are payable January 8, 2021 to shareholders on record as at December 31, 2020.



Under the distribution policy announced on July 17, 2014, the monthly dividend payable on the Class A shares is determined by applying a 10.00% annualized rate on the volume weighted average market price (VWAP) of the Class A shares over the last 5 trading days of the preceding month. As a result, Class A shareholders of record on December 31, 2020 will receive a dividend of $0.04717 per share based on the VWAP of $5.66 payable on January 8, 2021. The yield will remain stable at 10.00% (based on the VWAP) under this distribution policy.