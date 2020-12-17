 

Payments and IGaming Industry Veteran Neil Erlick Joins Nuvei as Chief Corporate Development Officer

Former Paysafe Group executive to lead new corporate business development efforts

MONTREAL, Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuvei Corporation (“Nuvei” or the “Company”) (TSX: NVEI and NVEI.U), the global payment technology partner of thriving brands, today announced the addition of Neil Erlick to the executive leadership team. Erlick will serve as Chief Corporate Development Officer, where he will focus on strategic business development in key industry verticals, corporate partnerships, as well as enhancing the Company’s overall growth in the rapidly growing U.S. regulated gaming market. He will be joining Nuvei on January 5, 2021 and will report to Philip Fayer, Nuvei’s Chairman and CEO.

Erlick spent nearly two decades in senior leadership roles at Paysafe Group, most recently having served as Executive Vice President of Business Development. Supporting global gaming operators, he helped grow the company from a start-up to a multibillion-dollar enterprise. He has facilitated partnerships with professional sports teams and leagues, as well as brokered transformational deals in high growth digital verticals.

Having worked closely with the card brands and payment stakeholders, Erlick has helped collaborate, educate and pioneer industry awareness to the rapidly growing opportunity in U.S. sports betting, following the Supreme Court ruling over two years ago to end the federal ban. In 2015, Erlick was elected to the Board of Directors of the Fantasy Sports Trade Association (FSTA) and was named in Global Gaming Business Magazine’s 2017 class of 40 Under 40.

“I’m thrilled to welcome Neil to Nuvei. As a passionate and talented digital payments industry executive, he brings a tremendous level of depth and knowledge in numerous verticals including iGaming, regulated gambling and sports betting,” said Fayer. “With over 20 years of experience serving complex markets, we believe that Neil’s expertise will provide incredible value as we continue to strengthen our leadership team.”

“Nuvei has done an exceptional job in developing an end-to-end global platform that solves many payment challenges faced by digital businesses,” said Erlick. “I’m excited to be joining the Nuvei team to drive its expanding number of strategic corporate initiatives and leverage its full-stack innovative platform to further support the company’s long-term growth plans.”

About Nuvei
We are Nuvei, the payment technology partner of thriving brands. We provide the intelligence and technology businesses need to succeed locally and globally, through one integration – propelling them further, faster. Uniting payment technology and consulting, we help businesses remove payment barriers, optimize operating costs and increase acceptance rates. Our proprietary platform offers direct connections to all major payment card schemes worldwide, supports 450 local and alternative payment and nearly 150 currencies. Our purpose is to make our world a local marketplace. For more information, visit www.nuvei.com.

Forward-Looking Information
This press release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding Nuvei’s hire of Neil Erlick as Chief Corporate Development Officer. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking information. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to those described under “Risk Factors” in Nuvei’s supplemented prep prospectus dated September 16, 2020. Forward-looking information is based on management’s beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management. Although the forward-looking information contained in this press release is based upon what management believes are reasonable assumptions, you are cautioned against placing undue reliance on this information since actual results may vary from the forward-looking information. Unless otherwise noted or the context otherwise indicates, the forward-looking information contained in this press release is provided as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake to update or amend such forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law.

