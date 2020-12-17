Rapid7 Partners with SCADAfence to Provide Deep Visibility into Operational Technology Assets in Hybrid Environments

BOSTON, Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ: RPD), a leading provider of security analytics and automation, today announced a partnership with SCADAfence, a market leader in industrial cybersecurity, to provide security and Operational Technology (OT) teams broader and deeper visibility into traditional IT and IoT/OT devices co-located in manufacturing and critical infrastructure environments. This strategic technology partnership will allow customers to assess their infrastructure, inclusive of OT assets, and get advanced prioritization of risks based on both end point and network-based exposures.

As Industrial Control System (ICS) and OT environments continue to become digitally connected, they are increasingly more exposed and vulnerable to substantial cybersecurity risks. Security teams tasked with protecting these environments lack both the required visibility into their OT and IoT devices and the tools to manage them. Gaining this visibility is not only critical for understanding where security risks may exist, but it is also a fundamental step to securely enable smart manufacturing and smart grids across production facilities and the supply chain.

Through this partnership, Rapid7 and SCADAfence will assist organizations with these challenges by providing a way to visualize risk for IT and OT devices connected to their network. InsightVM , Rapid7’s leading vulnerability risk management solution, helps organizations discover devices in hybrid environments, assess for vulnerabilities and weaknesses, prioritize the severity of each vulnerability, remediate or mitigate if necessary, and set policies for collaboration across key stakeholders. Risk prioritization is enhanced by leveraging SCADAfence’s visibility into OT networks and identification of cross site communications and connections between devices with potentially exploitable vulnerabilities.

“Security teams today are increasingly responsible for protecting and managing the risk of their organization’s OT and IoT environments, but currently lack the visibility and controls to do so effectively,” said Cindy Stanton, senior vice president, vulnerability risk management at Rapid7. “Our partnership with SCADAfence will provide customers with a more holistic view of IT and OT devices connected to their network, allowing them to identify, manage and mitigate risks within their environments.”

“We are very excited to partner with Rapid7 to provide our mutual customers full visibility and risk management across IT and OT environments,” said Elad Ben-Meir, CEO of SCADAfence. “We look forward to offering a comprehensive solution for customers that integrates the SCADAfence Platform, the Governance Portal and Rapid7's vulnerability management offerings.”

About Rapid7

Rapid7 (Nasdaq: RPD ) is advancing security with visibility, analytics, and automation delivered through our Insight cloud. Our solutions simplify the complex, allowing security teams to work more effectively with IT and development to reduce vulnerabilities, monitor for malicious behavior, investigate and shut down attacks, and automate routine tasks. Over 9,300 customers rely on Rapid7 technology, services, and research to improve security outcomes and securely advance their organization. For more information, visit our website , check out our blog , or follow us on LinkedIn .

About SCADAfence

SCADAfence is the global technology leader in OT & IoT cyber security. The SCADAfence platform enables organizations with complex OT networks to embrace the benefits of industrial IoT by reducing cyber risks and mitigating operational threats. The non-intrusive platform provides full coverage of large-scale networks, offering best-in-class detection accuracy, asset discovery and governance with minimal false-positives. A Gartner “Cool Vendor” in 2020, SCADAfence delivers proactive security and visibility to some of the world's most complex OT networks, including the largest manufacturing facility in Europe. SCADAfence enables organizations in manufacturing, building management and critical infrastructure industries to operate securely, reliably and efficiently. To learn more, visit our website , check out our blog , or follow us on LinkedIn .

