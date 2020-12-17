 

VR Intersects 600 Metres of Hydrothermal Breccia and Alteration at Hecla-Kilmer, Confirms the Presence of Copper and Gold and Plans Winter Follow-up

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
17.12.2020, 15:00  |  53   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VR Resources Ltd. (TSX.V: VRR, FSE: 5VR; OTCBB: VRRCF), the "Company", or “VR”, is pleased to provide an update on the recently completed fall reconnaissance drill program at its Hecla-Kilmer property and copper-gold breccia target located in northern Ontario (“H-K”).

Program

The Company completed four drill holes on the northern MVI (magnetic inversion) anomaly at H-K for a total of 1,971 metres (Figure 1). The crew, rig and road-accessible camp demobilized at the end of October before the onset of winter weather. Minalyze XRF data from the complete scanning of drill core by SGS Canada Inc. are in hand, however complete geochemical data from drill core samples are still pending.

Result

VR has intersected a hydrothermal breccia and high temperature sulfide alteration system which comes to surface and has more than 600 m of continuous vertical extent in two drill holes, HK20-002 and 004:

  • Pyrite, pyrrhotite, marcasite and lesser chalcopyrite occur as seams and clots in fluorite-calcite veins and poly-lithic hydrothermal breccia, and as disseminated grains in sovite dykes (Photo 1);
  • A high temperature potassic alteration facies overprints all rock types with a complete replacement of original minerals by magnetite, biotite, fluorite and carbonate; magnetite veins occur with inter-vein sulfide, and fluorite-carbonate-sulfide veins occurring throughout the 600 metre intersections have a hydrothermal biotite alteration halo from cm’s to metres in scale (Photo 2, Photo 3);
  • Dark, iron-rich poly-lithic hydrothermal breccia is abundant: it overprints all rock types; the groundmass contains carbonate, biotite, magnetite and fluorite; it commonly disaggregates mineralized sovite dykes, and is itself cut by fluorite-carbonate-sulfide veinlets (Photo 4, Photo 5);
  • Alkaline, porphyritic phonolite dykes and sovite dykes with variable fluorite occur throughout, and are believed to be the overall driver of the intense alteration and replacement at H-K;
  • Preliminary geochemical data show an enrichment of P and the rare earth elements La, Ce and Y in the sulfide-heavy hydrothermal breccia and replacement zones, confirming a critical component of an IOCG fluid model for the high-temperature hydrothermal alteration system at H-K.
    Seite 1 von 6
    VR Resources Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

VR Intersects 600 Metres of Hydrothermal Breccia and Alteration at Hecla-Kilmer, Confirms the Presence of Copper and Gold and Plans Winter Follow-up VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - VR Resources Ltd. (TSX.V: VRR, FSE: 5VR; OTCBB: VRRCF), the "Company", or “VR”, is pleased to provide an update on the recently completed fall reconnaissance drill program at its …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Algernon CEO and CSO to Discuss COVID-19 Interim Data Results Featured on BioPub Webcast Hosted by ...
Luckin Coffee Reaches Settlement with U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
NIO Inc. Announces Completion of Offering of 68,000,000 American Depositary Shares
Pure Extracts Technologies Corp. Announces Special Warrant Offering
Luckin Coffee Comments on Joint Provisional Liquidators’ First Report Provided to the Grand Court ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Applauds Canadian Government's Introduction of a New Hydrogen ...
Galane Gold Provides an Update on Its Galaxy Property and Announces that it has Initiated Phase 2 ...
Alamos Gold’s Island Gold Mine Continues Its Track Record of Creating Value for All Stakeholders
Silvercorp Publishes Inaugural Sustainability Report
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Bombardier erhält von den VBZ in der Schweiz den Zuschlag für 40 weitere FLEXITY-Trams in Zürich
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten erste U.S.-Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff
Brookfield Renewable Announces Normal Course Issuer Bids for Units and Exchangeable Shares
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen neue Daten zur Immunantwort nach Impfung mit ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap to take advantage of California’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard Carbon Credit Program
Plug Power Expands Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Solutions into Walmart eCommerce Applications
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
24.11.20
VR confirms core target at Reveille high grade silver property in Nevada, stakes more ground and commences follow-up field program