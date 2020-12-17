VR Intersects 600 Metres of Hydrothermal Breccia and Alteration at Hecla-Kilmer, Confirms the Presence of Copper and Gold and Plans Winter Follow-up

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VR Resources Ltd. (TSX.V: VRR, FSE: 5VR; OTCBB: VRRCF), the " Company ", or “ VR ”, is pleased to provide an update on the recently completed fall reconnaissance drill program at its Hecla-Kilmer property and copper-gold breccia target located in northern Ontario (“H-K”).

The Company completed four drill holes on the northern MVI (magnetic inversion) anomaly at H-K for a total of 1,971 metres (Figure 1). The crew, rig and road-accessible camp demobilized at the end of October before the onset of winter weather. Minalyze XRF data from the complete scanning of drill core by SGS Canada Inc. are in hand, however complete geochemical data from drill core samples are still pending.

Result

VR has intersected a hydrothermal breccia and high temperature sulfide alteration system which comes to surface and has more than 600 m of continuous vertical extent in two drill holes, HK20-002 and 004: