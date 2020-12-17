VR Intersects 600 Metres of Hydrothermal Breccia and Alteration at Hecla-Kilmer, Confirms the Presence of Copper and Gold and Plans Winter Follow-up
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VR Resources Ltd. (TSX.V: VRR, FSE: 5VR; OTCBB: VRRCF), the "Company", or "VR", is pleased to
provide an update on the recently completed fall reconnaissance drill program at its Hecla-Kilmer property and copper-gold breccia target located in northern Ontario (“H-K”).
Program
The Company completed four drill holes on the northern MVI (magnetic inversion) anomaly at H-K for a total of 1,971 metres (Figure 1). The crew, rig and road-accessible camp demobilized at the end of October before the onset of winter weather. Minalyze XRF data from the complete scanning of drill core by SGS Canada Inc. are in hand, however complete geochemical data from drill core samples are still pending.
Result
VR has intersected a hydrothermal breccia and high temperature sulfide alteration system which comes to surface and has more than 600 m of continuous vertical extent in two drill holes, HK20-002 and 004:
- Pyrite, pyrrhotite, marcasite and lesser chalcopyrite occur as seams and clots in fluorite-calcite veins and poly-lithic hydrothermal breccia, and as disseminated grains in sovite dykes (Photo 1);
- A high temperature potassic alteration facies overprints all rock types with a complete replacement of original minerals by magnetite, biotite, fluorite and carbonate; magnetite veins occur with inter-vein sulfide, and fluorite-carbonate-sulfide veins occurring throughout the 600 metre intersections have a hydrothermal biotite alteration halo from cm’s to metres in scale (Photo 2, Photo 3);
- Dark, iron-rich poly-lithic hydrothermal breccia is abundant: it overprints all rock types; the groundmass contains carbonate, biotite, magnetite and fluorite; it commonly disaggregates mineralized sovite dykes, and is itself cut by fluorite-carbonate-sulfide veinlets (Photo 4, Photo 5);
- Alkaline, porphyritic phonolite dykes and sovite dykes with variable fluorite occur throughout, and are believed to be the overall driver of the intense alteration and replacement at H-K;
- Preliminary geochemical data show an enrichment of P and the rare earth elements La, Ce and Y in the sulfide-heavy hydrothermal breccia and
replacement zones, confirming a critical component of an IOCG fluid model for the high-temperature hydrothermal alteration system at H-K.
