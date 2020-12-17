 

Muscle Maker Grill Opens Top Performing NYC Location

- Adds an Additional Ghost Kitchen to its Portfolio

League City, Texas, Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Muscle Maker, Inc. (Nasdaq: GRIL) the parent company of Muscle Maker Grill, Healthy Joe’s and MMG Burger Bar, a fast-casual concept known for serving “healthier for you” meals, today announced the re-opening of one of its recently purchased franchise-owned locations in the Chelsea neighborhood of Manhattan. The now corporate-owned restaurant, located at 70 7th Ave between 14th and 15th, has been remodeled and features new menu boards, furniture and a large covered year-round outdoor seating area with heat lamps.

The Chelsea restaurant has historically been one of the highest volume Muscle Maker locations, boasting more than $1.1 million dollars in sales in 2019. Muscle Maker acquired this location for the opportunity to expand the business and to launch new test products to a broader audience. This location will have a contactless kiosk ordering station and also operates as a Healthy Joe’s ghost kitchen. This location will offer Chelsea residents the ability to take out, as well as have food delivered through one of the many convenient online ordering platforms including its app MMG Rewards. The brand has applied and plans to serve healthier brands of beer and wine in the near future.

Muscle Maker will continue to pursue its growth plans by adding non-traditional locations on military bases, college campuses and delivery only ghost kitchens while expanding its consumer reach through various partnerships like the recently opened REEF Neighborhood Kitchens and soon to launch Healthy Meal Prep, which ships prepared meal plans direct to consumers.

“We’re thrilled to re-open one of our highest volume locations in a very fast-paced market” said Michael Roper, CEO of Muscle Maker. “We already have brand awareness in the market and we’re looking forward to taking things to the next level by launching additional concepts and eventually beer and wine. As we have mentioned previously, we are constantly looking for opportunities to grow our corporately owned location portfolio including individual locations and potentially acquisitions. The current environment is presenting many strategic opportunities to grow the brand and we intend to pursue opportunities if appropriate.”

About Muscle Maker Grill

Founded in 1995 in Colonia, New Jersey, Muscle Maker Grill features high quality, great tasting food, freshly prepared with proprietary recipes. The menu, created with the guest’s health in mind, is lean and protein based. It features all-natural chicken, grass fed steak, lean turkey, whole wheat pasta, wraps, bowls and more. It also offers a wide selection of fruit smoothies in a variety of assorted flavors, protein shakes and supplements. For more information on Muscle Maker, Inc., visit www.musclemakergrill.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include “forward-looking statements” pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. To the extent that the information presented in this press release discusses financial projections, information, or expectations about our business plans, results of operations, products or markets, or otherwise makes statements about future events, such statements are forward-looking. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “should”, “may,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “projects,” “forecasts,” “expects,” “plans,” and “proposes.” Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in documents that we file from time to time with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are contained, and Muscle Maker, Inc does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.

Contact:
Muscle Maker Grill Marketing:
marketing@musclemakergrill.com

Investor Relations:
IR@musclemakergrill.com


Disclaimer

