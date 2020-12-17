 

R-Three Technologies Inc. Appoints New Director

17.12.2020, 15:00  |  37   |   |   

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- R-Three Technologies, Inc. (OTC: RRRT): The company's Board of Directors has appointed Stephen (Steve) Aust as Director and Board Member.

Mr. Aust brings over 30 years of executive experience, having raised over $100,000,000 in venture capital in several companies, including Video Home Shopping Network, Visionquest and 2Estreme Sports, which he took public. Mr. Aust was key in creating the Wall Street Café restaurant at 40 Wall Street off the NYSE. 

Mr. Aust managed the West Coast Division of Hendrix Automotive, which he then increased their sales to record levels to become one of the top auto dealerships in the United States.

Along with our recent appointment of Mr. Robinson as Director, management expects to migrate the Company’s core business from technology to new ventures.

Mr. Aust commented, “I am excited and believe with the Board’s strength in combined industry leadership we have the ability to lead R-Three Technologies in a new direction and become a major player in the global Nutrition and New Age Beverage industry.  I’m fully confident in our medium-term goal of transitioning the Company into this new and growing industry.”

In his new role as Director and Board member, Mr. Aust will assist Mr. Robinson in managing all Regional, National and International corporate retail accounts, sales, marketing and establishing the brand Beverage industry.

R-Three Technologies’ President James Robinson stated, "We are excited to have someone with Steve’s experience and knowledge joining our Company.  I am confident in his abilities to execute on the current business plan and assist us to bring a thriving and profitable business to the Company and our Shareholders.”

About R-Three Technologies, Inc.

R Three Technologies’ past business plan was to help alleviate the global environmental crisis in waste management in a unique, proprietary way. By pursuing that goal and adhering to its new business plan, the management believed the Company could provide financial benefits to its shareholders, venture partners, employees and the communities in which it operates. The Company has executed Definitive Acquisition asset agreement as per press release December 15 2020. The company will now be in food and beverage industry.

MEDIA CONTACT INFORMATION

LYNN ALLEN JETER & ASSOCIATES
(323) 933-8007-OFFICE
(323) 939-7361
(323) 420-6575
EMAIL:LAJASS@ATT.NET

R THREE TECHNOLOGIES Inc.

James L. Robinson

President COO

jlrobinson@giddyupenergyproducts.com

http://R3tinc.com

Info@r3tinc.com

Forward Looking Statements:

This press release includes a number of forward-looking statements that reflect Management's current views with respect to future events and financial performance. You can identify these statements by words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate” and “continue,” or similar words. Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of us and members of our management team as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risk and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Readers are urged to carefully review and consider the various disclosures made by us in this press release and our filings as posted on the OTC markets and with the Securities and Exchange Commission.   Important factors currently known to Management could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events or changes in the future operating results over time. We believe that our assumptions are based upon reasonable data derived from and known about our business and operations. No assurances are made that actual results of operations or the results of our future activities will not differ materially from our assumptions. Factors that could cause differences include, but are not limited to, expected market demand for our products, fluctuations in pricing for materials, and competition.


Disclaimer

