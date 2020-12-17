 

Vital Farms Announces Chief Financial Officer Transition

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
17.12.2020, 15:00  |  61   |   |   

Consumer Packaged Goods Executive Bo Meissner, Company’s Executive VP, Finance, Transitions to CFO

Jason Dale, Company’s CFO and Chief Operating Officer, Continues to Serve as COO

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vital Farms (Nasdaq: VITL), a Certified B Corporation that offers a range of ethically produced pasture-raised foods nationwide, today announced that Bo Meissner will transition to Chief Financial Officer (CFO) on December 28, 2020. Meissner, a finance executive with more than 30 years of experience in consumer packaged goods, joined the company in July 2020 as Executive Vice President, Finance. In his role as CFO, Meissner will lead the company’s finance organization and be responsible for the accounting, treasury, financial planning and analysis, information technology, and investor relations functions. Jason Dale, who currently serves as Chief Operating Officer (COO) and CFO, will continue to serve as COO, overseeing day-to-day operations and ongoing expansion as the company scales.

“Since joining Vital Farms earlier this year, Bo has led a number of strategic projects as we began operating as a publicly traded company,” said Russell Diez-Canseco, President and CEO, Vital Farms. “He brings an extensive background in leading corporate finance and strategy for multinational and smaller high-growth companies within the consumer food space, as well as a proven passion for ethically sourced food and I am confident that Bo will have a significant impact on our business as we pursue our next phase of growth.”

“We are incredibly grateful to Jason for his many contributions as CFO, most notably in guiding our financial performance over the past year,” Diez-Canseco continued. “As he continues to serve as our COO, Jason will play a critical role in scaling our supply chain as we focus on increasing our category leadership while continuing to deliver on our mission to bring ethical food to the table.”

Meissner joined Vital Farms from NatureSweet, a mission-driven produce company where he led the company through a significant phase of growth as CFO and a Board Member. Prior to NatureSweet, Meissner served as Senior Vice President of Finance and Treasury for Boulder Brands, one of the largest natural consumer packaged food companies in the U.S. He also served as Vice President of Finance for Cadbury Schweppes Americas Beverages, where he was the commercial finance leader of the non-carbonated beverage business. Meissner began his career at Procter & Gamble where he held multiple finance and accounting roles in the United States, Canada, and Europe over twelve years. Meissner received an undergraduate degree in Science from Carleton University in Ottawa, Canada and an M.B.A. from Queen’s University in Kingston, Canada.

Seite 1 von 3
Vital Farms Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Vital Farms Announces Chief Financial Officer Transition Consumer Packaged Goods Executive Bo Meissner, Company’s Executive VP, Finance, Transitions to CFO Jason Dale, Company’s CFO and Chief Operating Officer, Continues to Serve as COO AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Vital Farms …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Algernon CEO and CSO to Discuss COVID-19 Interim Data Results Featured on BioPub Webcast Hosted by ...
Luckin Coffee Reaches Settlement with U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
NIO Inc. Announces Completion of Offering of 68,000,000 American Depositary Shares
Pure Extracts Technologies Corp. Announces Special Warrant Offering
Luckin Coffee Comments on Joint Provisional Liquidators’ First Report Provided to the Grand Court ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Applauds Canadian Government's Introduction of a New Hydrogen ...
Galane Gold Provides an Update on Its Galaxy Property and Announces that it has Initiated Phase 2 ...
Alamos Gold’s Island Gold Mine Continues Its Track Record of Creating Value for All Stakeholders
Silvercorp Publishes Inaugural Sustainability Report
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Bombardier erhält von den VBZ in der Schweiz den Zuschlag für 40 weitere FLEXITY-Trams in Zürich
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten erste U.S.-Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff
Brookfield Renewable Announces Normal Course Issuer Bids for Units and Exchangeable Shares
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen neue Daten zur Immunantwort nach Impfung mit ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap to take advantage of California’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard Carbon Credit Program
Plug Power Expands Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Solutions into Walmart eCommerce Applications
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
30.11.20
Vital Farms to Participate in Investor Conferences
18.11.20
Vital Farms and King Arthur Baking Company Introduce a Holiday Kit Created to “Bake it Forward” This Season