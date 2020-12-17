 

Pangolin Reports Successful Drill Program & Diamond Exploration Update – Botswana, Africa

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
17.12.2020, 15:00  |  49   |   |   

TORONTO, Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pangolin Diamonds Corp. (TSX-V: PAN) (“the Company” or “Pangolin”) wishes to update shareholders on recent activities at its various projects in the Republic of Botswana, Africa.

Kweneng Project Highlights Include

  • All 7 holes drilled intercepted the Main Dyke intrusive near surface
  • Longest drill intersection of 14 metres true width
  • 120 metres of Main Dyke strike confirmed through drilling
  • 52.5% of chromites recovered from soils indicative of diamond stability field
  • Soil sampling results indicate 1.5 kilometre strike length and remains open
  • Second Dyke discovered through drilling and running parallel Main Dyke
  • Dykes have been successfully mined in South Africa for diamonds to 1000 metres below the surface.

Kweneng Project

A percussion drilling programme of 289 metres delineated the intrusive dyke previously identified in the Kweneng Project over a horizontal strike distance of 120 metres. Seven holes were drilled targeting the intrusion. All seven holes were positive (See Table 1) The longest intersection, drilling at an angle 60° from the horizontal, was 28 metres, which is 14 metres over a horizontal distance (true width). A second hole approximately 47 metres to the northeast terminated after a 7.5 m true width intersection in the highly weathered and altered main dyke due to drilling difficulties. These intersections suggest that there are enlargements present within the main dyke. Drilling has confirmed the presence of a second dyke intruded parallel to the main dyke and a prominent regional structural feature.

Table 1

BOREHOLE No: Result Comment
KW04 DH01 Positive  
KW04 DH02 Positive  
KW04 DH03 Positive Terminated in Dyke, > 6m width
KW04 DH04 Positive 28 m intersection, true width 14 m
KW04 DH05 Positive 2 parallel dykes
KW04 DH06 Positive Terminated in Dyke, 2 parallel dykes. Width > 7.5 m
KW04 DH07 Positive  

Samples from the boreholes will be processed through the in-house 1 TPH Dense Media plant for mantle indicators. Due to the small volumetric sizes of the individual samples diamonds are not expected to be recovered.

Seite 1 von 4
Pangolin Diamonds Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Pangolin Reports Successful Drill Program & Diamond Exploration Update – Botswana, Africa TORONTO, Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Pangolin Diamonds Corp. (TSX-V: PAN) (“the Company” or “Pangolin”) wishes to update shareholders on recent activities at its various projects in the Republic of Botswana, Africa. Kweneng Project …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Algernon CEO and CSO to Discuss COVID-19 Interim Data Results Featured on BioPub Webcast Hosted by ...
Luckin Coffee Reaches Settlement with U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
NIO Inc. Announces Completion of Offering of 68,000,000 American Depositary Shares
Pure Extracts Technologies Corp. Announces Special Warrant Offering
Luckin Coffee Comments on Joint Provisional Liquidators’ First Report Provided to the Grand Court ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Applauds Canadian Government's Introduction of a New Hydrogen ...
Galane Gold Provides an Update on Its Galaxy Property and Announces that it has Initiated Phase 2 ...
Alamos Gold’s Island Gold Mine Continues Its Track Record of Creating Value for All Stakeholders
Silvercorp Publishes Inaugural Sustainability Report
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Bombardier erhält von den VBZ in der Schweiz den Zuschlag für 40 weitere FLEXITY-Trams in Zürich
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten erste U.S.-Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff
Brookfield Renewable Announces Normal Course Issuer Bids for Units and Exchangeable Shares
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen neue Daten zur Immunantwort nach Impfung mit ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap to take advantage of California’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard Carbon Credit Program
Plug Power Expands Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Solutions into Walmart eCommerce Applications
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...