TORONTO, Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pangolin Diamonds Corp. (TSX-V: PAN) (“the Company ” or “ Pangolin ”) wishes to update shareholders on recent activities at its various projects in the Republic of Botswana, Africa.

All 7 holes drilled intercepted the Main Dyke intrusive near surface

Longest drill intersection of 14 metres true width

120 metres of Main Dyke strike confirmed through drilling

52.5% of chromites recovered from soils indicative of diamond stability field

Soil sampling results indicate 1.5 kilometre strike length and remains open

Second Dyke discovered through drilling and running parallel Main Dyke

Dykes have been successfully mined in South Africa for diamonds to 1000 metres below the surface.



Kweneng Project

A percussion drilling programme of 289 metres delineated the intrusive dyke previously identified in the Kweneng Project over a horizontal strike distance of 120 metres. Seven holes were drilled targeting the intrusion. All seven holes were positive (See Table 1) The longest intersection, drilling at an angle 60° from the horizontal, was 28 metres, which is 14 metres over a horizontal distance (true width). A second hole approximately 47 metres to the northeast terminated after a 7.5 m true width intersection in the highly weathered and altered main dyke due to drilling difficulties. These intersections suggest that there are enlargements present within the main dyke. Drilling has confirmed the presence of a second dyke intruded parallel to the main dyke and a prominent regional structural feature.

Table 1

BOREHOLE No: Result Comment KW04 DH01 Positive KW04 DH02 Positive KW04 DH03 Positive Terminated in Dyke, > 6m width KW04 DH04 Positive 28 m intersection, true width 14 m KW04 DH05 Positive 2 parallel dykes KW04 DH06 Positive Terminated in Dyke, 2 parallel dykes. Width > 7.5 m KW04 DH07 Positive

Samples from the boreholes will be processed through the in-house 1 TPH Dense Media plant for mantle indicators. Due to the small volumetric sizes of the individual samples diamonds are not expected to be recovered.