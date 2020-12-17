Fatburger and Buffalo’s Express Continues Singapore Expansion

“Internationally, our food has always been received well and with our recent growth in Singapore it shows that is certainly the case in this country,” said Andy Wiederhorn, CEO of FAT Brands . “Over the last several months, we had two other local openings and anticipate having a strong debut in Star Vista.”

SINGAPORE, Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands Inc. , parent company of Fatburger, Buffalo’s Express, and seven other restaurant concepts, announces the opening of its fifth co-branded Fatburger and Buffalo’s Express in Star Vista, Singapore.

“We are listening to our customers and continuing to provide what they want, tasty burgers and wings, in more convenient locations for them,” said Moe Ibrahim, Master Franchisee of Fatburger Singapore and CEO of Deelish Brands.

Ever since the first Fatburger opened in Los Angeles over 70 years ago, the chain has been known for its delicious, grilled-to-perfection and cooked to order burgers. Founder Lovie Yancey believed that a big burger with everything on it is a meal in itself. And at Fatburger “everything” is not just the usual lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, mustard, pickles and relish. Burgers can be customized with everything from beef bacon and eggs to chili, and onion rings. In addition to its famous burgers, the Fatburger menu also includes Fat and Skinny fries, sweet potato fries, scratch-made onion rings, IMPOSSIBLE burgers, chicken sandwiches, and hand scooped milkshakes made from 100% real ice cream.

From the Buffalo’s Express menu, patrons can choose bone-in or boneless wings accompanied by a range of sauces including Death Valley, Hot, Cajun, Thai Sweet Chili, Teriyaki, BBQ, Lemon Pepper, and Soy Garlic. All of Buffalo’s Express menu wings are accompanied by celery, carrots, and ranch or honey mustard dressing.

The Star Vista Fatburger and Buffalo's Express is located at 1 Vista Exchange Green #01-33/K2

Singapore 138617 and will be open 11:00am to 10:00pm daily.

For more information or to find a Fatburger near you, please visit www.fatburger.com .

For more information or to find a Buffalo’s Express near you, please visit www.buffalos.com .

About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands

FAT Brands (NASDAQ: FAT) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets and develops fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts around the world. The Company currently owns nine restaurant brands: Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Buffalo’s Cafe, Buffalo’s Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises over 675 units worldwide. For more information, please visit www.fatbrands.com .

About Deelish Brands

Deelish Brands is a Singapore-based restaurant management company. Driven to become Southeast Asia’s go-to team for international restaurant chains, the company currently holds the franchise rights for Fatburger, Buffalo's Express, Blimpie and 800 Degrees in Singapore. Deelish Brands takes trendy, Western fast casual restaurant brands, adapts them for the halal consumer, and launches them in Southeast Asia. For more information, visit www.deelishbrands.com .

About Fatburger

An all-American, Hollywood favorite, Fatburger is a fast-casual restaurant serving big, juicy, tasty burgers, crafted specifically to each customer’s liking. With a legacy spanning 70 years, Fatburger’s extraordinary quality and taste inspire fierce loyalty amongst its fan base, which includes a number of A-list celebrities and athletes. Featuring a contemporary design and ambience, Fatburger offers an unparalleled dining experience, demonstrating the same dedication to serving gourmet, homemade, custom-built burgers as it has since 1952 – The Last Great Hamburger Stand.

About Buffalo’s Express

Founded in 1985 in Roswell, Georgia, Buffalo’s Express is a fast-casual chain known for its world-famous chicken wings and proprietary wing sauces. Co-branded with over 100 Fatburger restaurants to date, Buffalo’s Express’ significant growth can be attributed to its high-quality menu offerings and unparalleled dining experience. Featuring a contemporary design and ambience, whether guests are dining-in or having take-out/delivery, Buffalo’s Express offers friends and families the flexibility to enjoy their world-famous chicken wings however they prefer. Buffalo’s Express – Where Everyone is Family.