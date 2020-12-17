 

IFS is Recognized as a 2020 Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice for Cloud ERP for Product-Centric Enterprises

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
17.12.2020, 15:17  |  47   |   |   

The Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice is a recognition of vendors by verified end-user professionals, taking into account both the number of reviews and the overall user ratings

LONDON, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IFS, the global enterprise applications company, has been named a 2020 Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice for cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP) for product-centric enterprises.

Gartner defines a product-centric cloud ERP suite as a set of products encompass operational ERP (supply chain and manufacturing-related functionality, etc.), financial management, purchasing, human capital management (HCM), as well as industry-specific capabilities such as configure-to-order (CTO), make-to-order (MTO), field service management (FSM), enterprise asset management (EAM) and product life cycle management (PLM). Learn more here.

The following are examples of IFS customer reviews from Gartner Peer Insights:

  • "Robust flexible ERP to support our growth and continuous improvement initiatives" - Enterprise Architecture and Technology Innovation, Manufacturing
  • "Flexible ERP solution with modern UI and up-to-date Core-Technology" - Manager IT, Services
  • "IFS is a trusted partner of our organization" - CIO, Energy and Utilities
  • "A World Class ERP System That Is Dependable, Agile And Hyper-Fun To Use!" - CEO, Manufacturing

"We believe that being named 2020 Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice for cloud ERP is proof of our unflinching commitment to providing capabilities that are valuable to our customers," IFS Chief Customer Officer Michael Ouissi said. "We firmly believe that the main reason why our solutions continue to resonate so well in the market is because we systematically and proactively gather customer feedback for the purpose of enhancing our technology and services. We see distinctions such as this one as a testament to the success of our approach."

CONTACT:

Natalie Sutton, IFS Head of External Communications. Phone: +44 (0)1784 278222, press@ifs.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/ifs/r/ifs-is-recognized-as-a-2020-gartner-peer-insights-customers--choice-for-cloud-erp-for-product-centri,c3257030

The following files are available for download:

https://news.cision.com/ifs/i/cloud-erp-cc-202012,c2862538

Cloud ERP CC 202012

 



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

IFS is Recognized as a 2020 Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice for Cloud ERP for Product-Centric Enterprises The Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice is a recognition of vendors by verified end-user professionals, taking into account both the number of reviews and the overall user ratings LONDON, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - IFS, the global enterprise …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Soprano Acquires Silverstreet to Expand Enterprise Communications Footprint in Asian Markets
Big Data Exchange (BDx) Partnering with Cogent in Singapore (SIN1) Facility
Sparrow Tech Private Limited selects kACE Pro for Digital Options Pricing & Risk Management
Global Specialty Chemicals Market will grow to US$ 912.19 Bn by 2028 at a CAGR of 4.1% over the ...
Tianjin Jinyun New Media Group presents a video on Scientific Traditional Chinese Medicine
Open Care announces Immubio platform based on nanoparticle science, currently developing potential ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces the Results of its Fourth Quarter Diamond Sales and the ...
Low GI Rice Market Size Worth $4.60 Billion By 2027 | CAGR: 4.9%: Grand View Research, Inc.
MyInvestor heads list of top 5 neobanks in Spain
Learning Tree Finishes 2020 with Trio of Industry Awards in Recognition of its Skill-Based IT & ...
Titel
Flurry of M&A Activity Redefining the Online Gaming Market Landscape
New Strategy To Put Sweden As Front Runner In Battery Value Chain
Global Respiratory Care Devices Market was Valued at US$ 15527.49 Mn in 2019 Growing at a CAGR of ...
Conduent Seamless Transportation System Now Allows Passengers in France's Tours Métropole Urban ...
NASA-Based ActivePure Technology Rapidly Eliminates 99.9% of Airborne SARS-CoV-2 Virus in ...
AppGallery Launches its Exclusive Year-End Game Fest Campaign
ZeroAvia secures £12.3m UK Government grant to bring 19-seat hydrogen-electric aviation powertrain ...
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. ...
Green Technology and Sustainability Market worth $36.6 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by ...
PTC to Acquire SaaS PLM Leader Arena Solutions
Titel
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Embracer Group acquires Zen Studios
Technology Answers Call for Greater Public Safety, Crime Prevention
Global Acute Myeloid Leukemia Therapeutics Market Could Exceed $3.5 Billion By 2027
OREAC: 1,400 GW of offshore wind by 2050 achievable with increased government commitment and collaboration
The Public Health Crisis Has Supercharged the Telehealth Industry
Singapore Approves Cultured Meat: A Major Step Forward for the Industry, Questions IDTechEx
Alibaba Cloud Named Leader in Gartner's 2020 Magic Quadrant for Cloud Database Management Systems ...
Evolv Technology Lauded by Frost & Sullivan for its AI-powered Touchless Threat Detection ...
Behind the Success of the Growing European Online Gambling Market
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments