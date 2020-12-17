 

Z Capital-Backed Waldhaus Flims Announces Partnership with Marriott International to Open First Autograph Collection Hotel in Swiss Alps

NEW YORK and FLIMS, Switzerland, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Waldhaus Flims Wellness Resort ("Waldhaus Flims"), an iconic alpine resort in Flims, Switzerland, today announced a partnership with Marriott International to bring its Grand Hotel and Villa Silvana into Autograph Collection's diverse and dynamic portfolio of hotels that champion values of vision, design and craft. Waldhaus Films Wellness Resort, Autograph Collection will mark the portfolio's first hotel in the Swiss Alps. The Waldhaus Flims and Autograph Collection hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony on December 10 to celebrate the opening. The Waldhaus Flims' ownership and management remain unchanged.

Originally established as an alpine summer destination spa hotel in 1877, Waldhaus Flims is situated in the heart of the Swiss Alps, an hour from Zurich and three hours from Milan and Munich. The closest airport, Zurich, is just an hour and a half away by car. Waldhaus Flims Wellness Resort offers 107 rooms, numerous meeting and conference areas and the exquisitely designed Belle Époche Ballroom, which can accommodate up to 400 people. Waldhaus Flims is centered around Waldhaus Park, Switzerland's largest hotel park with wide open meadows, quiet walking paths and panoramic mountain views. The resort also boasts four Gault & Millau and Michelin-awarded restaurants featuring gourmet Italian, Lebanese, Thai and other international cuisines, in addition to a whisky and cigar bar, a specialty gin bar and an atmospheric wine cellar.

The year-round resort is well-suited for outdoor activities during every season from skiing and snowboarding to golfing, hiking and mountain biking on the picturesque local trails – Waldhaus Flims has something for everyone. The region is home to rich alpine scenery, including pristine lakes such as nearby Lake Caumasee, known for its curative properties, as well as the Rhine Gorge and the Tectonic Arena Sardona, a UNESCO World Heritage site. The resort also offers a five-star Spa equipped with a modern fitness facility, multiple rejuvenating pools and world-class treatment rooms which combined, provide the most innovative aspects of spa and wellness culture.

